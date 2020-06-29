Stripe intros new toolkit for customers to manage subscription billing

Stripe on Monday announced the availability of a new product that aims to make it easier for its customers to manage subscription billing for their end-users. The financial services giant said it has added a customer portal to Stripe Billing that lets platforms with recurring revenue streams give their customers more control over subscription management.

According to Stripe, the portal allows end-customers to update payment information, choose different payment plans, and view their entire billing history from a Stripe-hosted page. The portal can be added to customer platforms with minimal engineering investment, Stripe said.

Additionally, Stripe has added bank debit support in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the UK. These types of bank debit payment methods usually have strict design and compliance requirements, making it difficult for international B2B platforms to accept payments from bank accounts, Stripe said.

"This provides international customers with more choice at the checkout, as well as boosting conversion and lowering costs in particular for B2B software platforms where bank debits are among the most preferred payment methods," Stripe noted in a press release.

Meanwhile, Stripe also touted a number of customer wins for Stripe Billing, including ChowNow, CloudKitchens, Figma, Masterclass, Notion, Slack and Smartsheet. Stripe said it has more than 100,000 platforms with recurring revenue streams using its Billing product.

