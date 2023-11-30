'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Students can get $25 flights with an Amazon Prime membership
Students looking for flights during the holiday season are in luck, as Amazon just announced a limited-time deal where Prime Student members can book flights for only $25 through StudentUniverse. The catch? There will be limited tickets available at the $25 price.
StudentUniverse, a travel service website that offers discounted rates for flights, hotels, and travel tours to students and young adults, is only offering 3,000 tickets available at the $25 price. The discount will last three days, and 1,000 tickets will be released each day, starting December 5 at 6 a.m. PST.
Also: The newest Echo Show 8 is still only $105 after Cyber Monday
"At StudentUniverse, we help students travel for less," according to Steven de Blois, CEO of StudentUniverse. "Our trusted partnership with Amazon has allowed us to help thousands of Prime Student members access affordable flights and hotels around the world. This partnership has now culminated into this unforgettable moment during which time we hope to spread some cheer by helping young people across the country travel home for holidays affordably."
The promotion includes one-way and round-trip tickets within the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, limiting outbound travel dates to between 12/8/2023 and 12/25/2023 and inbound dates to between 12/8/2023 and 01/14/2024.
Also: The 100+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still live: Grab savings while you still can
According to a recent survey from Amazon, about 79% of students are saving for travel, with 43% of them prioritizing a trip home to visit family or friends. While students can greatly benefit from this promotion, Amazon has also allowed prospective students to save money with a Prime Student membership. Young adults aged 18-24 can also get a Prime Student membership, even if they're not enrolled in a higher education institution.
"As a mom to a first-year college student, I am excited to have my son home for the holidays," Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon, explained. "And as travel costs continue to rise, we're happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends. It's another way we're delivering incredible savings, value, and convenience to our Prime Student members each year."
Also: I spent a weekend with Amazon's free AI courses, and highly recommend you do too
But if you're a qualifying young adult looking to save on travel this month, you have to act fast. The $25 offer starting on December 5 will only be available to current valid Prime Student members who have also activated the StudentUniverse Prime Student Exclusive offer, which is available here.
A Prime Student membership gives subscribers access to a free six-month trial and then the membership is half the cost of a traditional Prime membership, at $7.49 a month. It also offers exclusive student deals, free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, unlimited photo storage, access to Prime Reading, and limited access to Amazon Music. Unlike the traditional Prime membership, Student subscriptions don't include access to the Kindle Owner's Lending Library, 20% off diapers, and household benefit sharing.
When paired with StudentUniverse, Prime Student members also have access to an additional 10% discount on flights and 10% back on hotel stays in the form of an Amazon gift card.