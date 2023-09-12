'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Study AI and machine learning with this $30 e-degree program
Artificial intelligence tools have become some of the hottest in the tech field. Understanding how to use them can not only streamline your day-to-day productivity, but could also boost your career potential in developing, data engineering, and machine learning.
Instead of trying to learn these tools and their tricks yourself, you might want to take this e-degree program on machine learning for absolute beginners. Right now, you can get lifetime access for just $30 (reg. $300), the lowest price found online.
Advance your AI skill set
No previous experience in AI or machine learning is required for this program, just a desire to learn. Whether you're a total beginner who doesn't even know what ChatGPT is, or a seasoned IT professional who wants to stay up-to-date on trends, these courses likely have something new to teach you.
You'll begin by developing a strong understanding of Python programming and how it's used in AI and machine learning. This includes techniques for collecting, processing, and visualizing data, using statistics and hypothesis testing, and developing regression analysis and prediction skills.
Sounds a bit technical? That's why this e-degree program offers hands-on projects to pair each new skill with a practical application. You might write programs that detect credit card fraud or predict housing and stock prices.
A personalized learning experience
Enjoy total freedom in how and when you take this e-degree program since you'll have lifetime access to over 200 lectures and 35 hours of content. You have this flexibility because this isn't actual college, though you do earn a certificate of completion if you finish all six modules. It's not a formal degree, but it might be an asset to your resume.
Ready to learn about the hottest tools in tech? Get the machine learning for absolute beginners e-degree program from StackSocial while it's price-dropped to just $30 (reg. $300).