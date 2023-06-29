Study for high-paying cybersecurity jobs with this $40 CompTIA bundle

If you're planning on entering the IT industry, you may benefit by getting an online certification from CompTIA. While CompTIA doesn't replace a formal degree or job experience, it does show potential employers your knowledge of essential cybersecurity concepts, and could even lead to an entry-level IT position. If you want to study for the CompTIA certification exams on your own time, check out the Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Cyber Security and Pentest Super Bundle.

Study IT on your own schedule

This course bundle contains four courses with 97 hours of instruction split between them. On their own, these courses could be a useful foundational education for an aspiring IT professional, but they may be most useful if you follow up by taking the CompTIA certification exams.

Courses range in difficulty. If you are new to concepts in cybersecurity, start with CompTIA Security+. This 91-lesson course gives you a look into foundational IT security concepts, shows you how to analyze new environments, implement network and cloud security, and take action during a security incident.

For a more advanced investigation into an essential security tool, enroll in CompTIA PenTest+. This is where users can show they know how to scan for vulnerabilities and identify how to exploit them.

The final course is an advanced study of risk analysis, cyber defense, and your ability to architect and implement cybersecurity strategies. While this course is more general than the others, it could be an important touchstone before you take the official exams.

Lifetime access also means you can revisit all course material whenever you want, whether it's to reconnect with the foundations or study more while you prepare for a second attempt at CompTIA tests.

Get the Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Cyber Security and Pentest Super Bundle for $40 (reg. $212).