Surface Pro 6, LG V40, Spotify, Fitbit, and Google Pixels (MobileTechRoundup show #447)

Spotify made me very happy for a couple of reasons, as explained onMobileTechRoundup show #447. Kevin's sleuthing has also uncovered some key details about the upcoming Google Pixel Slate.

Image: ZDNet
  • Updated Microsoft hardware: Surface Pro 6, Cortana headphones
  • LG V40 announced
  • Spotify comes out Samsung Music and Garmin GPS wearables
  • Fitbit Charge 3 quick thoughts
  • Pixel 3 XL video look
  • HMD launches Nokia 7.1 and it's coming to America!
  • LG Watch W7: No.... just no.
  • Pixel Slate / keyboard / pen leaked
  • Looks like four Pixel Slate options ranging from Intel Celeron to Core i7, 8 to 16GB of RAM

Running time: 79 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 91MB)

