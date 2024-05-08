'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My 2 must-have tools to make DIY projects a lot less frustrating (and they're cheap)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The first is the Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost, and this has been a total game-changer for tackling those tricky, hard-to-reach screw-driving tasks.
- The Wera Screw Gripper Attachments are designed to fit over the shafts of insulated screwdrivers, but these attachments also work remarkably well on longer screwdriver bits.
- Both devices are very affordable, with the Makita selling for as low as $5.
Imagine the scene: You're squeezed into a cramped, awkward space -- maybe under a dining table or wedged inside the cupboard beneath your sink. It's dark and uncomfortable, and there's a strange smell coming from somewhere. In one hand, you hold a screwdriver; in the other, a handful of screws. A flashlight is clenched between your teeth, casting a dim light that barely reaches your work area.
Your task? To secure some fasteners that are frustratingly just a little too far, stretching your reach and patience. Such is the challenging (and often comical) reality of tackling DIY projects in less-than-ideal conditions.
In this tight spot, it's tempting to rely on the magnets built into modern screwdrivers and bits, which, under normal circumstances, are held securely in place. But when conditions are far from ideal -- such as that cupboard under the sink -- these magnets often fall short. This is when your DIY mettle is put to the test, and having the right tools can make the difference between finishing a job or throwing your tools out the window.
1. Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost
There are two accessories I find invaluable in such situations. The first is the Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost, and this has been a total game-changer for tackling those tricky, hard-to-reach screw-driving tasks.
It features a magnetic collar equipped with two powerful rare earth magnets. This innovative tool fits snugly over the shaft of a bit, significantly enhancing its magnetic capabilities, and the best part is that you can slip it off and on as needed.
Unlike standard magnetized driver bits, which provide basic retention, the Impact XPS Mag Boost secures fasteners much more firmly. This added magnetic strength ensures that screws stay attached to the bit, reducing the frustration of drops or misalignments, especially in awkward or cramped working conditions.
2. Wera Screw Gripper Attachments
When working with non-magnetic materials like stainless steel, magnetic tools like the Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost won't always do the trick. This is where my second go-to tool comes into play. The Wera Screw Gripper Attachments are designed to fit over the shafts of insulated screwdrivers, but these attachments also work remarkably well on longer screwdriver bits.
The Wera Screw Grippers employ mechanical grippers rather than relying on magnetism. These grippers clasp the fastener, providing a secure hold regardless of the material's magnetic properties. This makes them incredibly useful for handling stainless steel screws, which are impervious to magnetic effects.
On the subject of screwdriver bits, I recommend getting a set of long ones like this Milwaukee power bit 5-pack, as not only do they work better with the screw grippers, but they also make it easier to get to those hard-to-reach spots.
And in case you're wondering, the electric screwdriver I'm using here is the excellent HOTO screwdriver set, a tool that has given me well over a year of flawless service.