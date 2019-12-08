T-Mobile 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragons, Microsoft's Fluid app design (MobileTechRoundup show #488)

Kevin made a Black Friday purchase of something readers are unlikely to expect while Matt purchased something after that may become his new daily driver. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #488 to hear about these and more discussions about mobile tech.
- Any Black Friday purchases?
- Sundar is now in charge of Google and Alphabet. Whoa!
- Microsoft has its own take on Material Design
- T-Mobile 5G is nationwide
- Initial thoughts on the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- New Qualcomm processors for phones and PCs
- Maybe even for Chromebooks too
- Qualcomm has revamped its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- Galaxy S11 and square Galaxy Fold: 5x zoom and February launch?
- More Stadia thoughts after 2 weeks (and a cool gadget that works great with it)
- This Google Tasks Chrome extension is awesome
- Related: You can use Google Assistant for 3rd party task apps now
Running time: 71 minutes, 92 MB
