T-Mobile 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragons, Microsoft's Fluid app design (MobileTechRoundup show #488)

Matt and Kevin both made purchases since the last podcast, Google/Alphabet made a leadership change, Microsoft focuses on consistent design ahead of its Android device release, and more are covered in the latest MobileTechRoundup podcast.

Kevin made a Black Friday purchase of something readers are unlikely to expect while Matt purchased something after that may become his new daily driver. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #488 to hear about these and more discussions about mobile tech.

  • Any Black Friday purchases?
  • Sundar is now in charge of Google and Alphabet. Whoa!
  • Microsoft has its own take on Material Design
  • T-Mobile 5G is nationwide
  • Initial thoughts on the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
  • New Qualcomm processors for phones and PCs
  • Maybe even for Chromebooks too
  • Qualcomm has revamped its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • Galaxy S11 and square Galaxy Fold: 5x zoom and February launch?
  • More Stadia thoughts after 2 weeks (and a cool gadget that works great with it)
  • This Google Tasks Chrome extension is awesome
  • Related: You can use Google Assistant for 3rd party task apps now

Running time: 71 minutes, 92 MB

