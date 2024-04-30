'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
These are the top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in April 2024
With spring underway and summer around the corner, many retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are celebrating the sunny season with serious sales.
No matter the time of year, ZDNET's team of expert product testers and editors search through all of the best products and deals coming and going to help you find the best value on all the products you wanted (and those you didn't know you needed). And now, we've gotten some data that shows what items ZDNET readers have purchased the most during the month of April.
Also: The best smart rings you can buy: Expert tested
Our team has collected the top-selling products across different retailers this past month. The following are listed in order of units sold through the links clicked from ZDNET stories. (A note: Your privacy is protected -- we only have access to aggregate data from our user base, and there is no way for us to identify the purchases of individual people.)
These are the top 25 products ZDNET readers purchased during the month of April -- and some of these great buys are still on sale.
The top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in April 2024
- 140W USB-C Magnetic Adapter 2 Pack, 24 Pins Right Angle USB-C Adapter: $27 at Amazon
- FITVII Fitness Tracker smartwatch: $45 at Amazon
- Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10 Earbuds: $130 at Amazon
- Get a free 65-inch TU690T TV + $100 with Samsung 2024 TV Preorder: Expired
- LC-dolida Sleep Headphones and Mask: $19 (save $21 at Amazon)
- Spot X with Bluetooth 2-Way Satellite Messenger: $250 at Amazon
- Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $30 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Ultrahuman Ring Air: $349 at Amazon
- Boruit V3 Mini Keychain Flashlight: $19 (save $3 at Amazon)
- Helioclipse 12-Pack solar eclipse glasses: No longer available
- Antennas Direct ClearStream 2: $88 at Amazon
- Spigen Tempered Glass iPhone Screen Protector: $18 (save $17 at Amazon)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- JLab Jbuds ANC 3 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case: $60 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular, 49 mm with Blue Alpine Loop: $780 (save $19 at Amazon)
- Peytong Sleep Headphones: $20 at Amazon
- Klarus K5 Waterproof Portable Power Bank: $70 at Amazon
- Anker Portable Charger 10,000mAh Power Core USB-C Power Bank: $35 at Amazon
- Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C 100W 6ft Charger Cable: $10 at Amazon
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Bonde Conduction Open Earbuds: $180 at Amazon
- 20-in-1 Gadget Cleaning Tool Kit: $13 at Amazon
- Oura Ring Gen3 Gold: $449 at Oura Ring
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones: $180 at Amazon
- YHE BP Doctor Pro Blood Pressure Watch: $199 at Amazon
- NordVPN: Starting at $3.69/month at Nord
For more, check out the best Amazon deals right now.