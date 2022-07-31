/>
Take stunning aerial footage with this drone for under $90

The Ninja Dragons Blade X is equipped with a 4K cam and auto-stabilizing features.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Commercial drone technology has come a long way in the last few years, and that's good news for photographers and tech enthusiasts alike. The even better news is that some of the best drones are finally getting affordable for the average buyer. Case in point: This Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, which just dropped more than $100 off the list price.

There are a lot of reasons to take to the skies, and this particular drone hits all the marks. It's easy enough for new flyers to pick up and launch right out of the box, but it's packed with enough features to make it an essential tool in any cinematographer's arsenal.

As the name implies, the highlights of this gadget are the twin cameras, both of which can deliver some stunning aerial imagery. There's a 4K HD primary cam for video and a secondary 720p camera. They can both work in tandem to give the operator 360-degree views of the landscape, not to mention some smooth real-time video.

Auto-stabilization features and a 6-axis gyro make it especially easy to get the hang of controlling the drone on that first flight, and it's a simple matter to make it do everything from a steady hover to a barrel roll. The unit comes with a remote control that's easy to operate for anyone who's ever played a video game, and it can take off or return to its landing point with a single click. Best of all, the fold-up configuration lets you take it almost anywhere.

Right now, you can get the Ninja Dragons Blade X for $89.99, down a full 55% from the original MSRP.

