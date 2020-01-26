That's a wrap folks (MobileTechRoundup show #500)

We touched on a couple of new purchases and then spent the rest of the show talking about the past 14 years talking about mobile technology. Thank you all for your support.

You may be wondering where shows 491-499 went and maybe they will come back in the future as the lost episodes. For now, listen to MobileTechRoundup show #500 to hear about a couple of new purchases and some words to express our gratitude for the opportunity to share our love of mobile technology for the last 14+ years.

 Image: ZDNet
  • Matt is turning his phone into a laptop with NexDock
  • Kevin is manually upgrading a laptop display panel
  • And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make…

    • Running time: 62 minutes, 73 MB

