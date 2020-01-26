That's a wrap folks (MobileTechRoundup show #500)

You may be wondering where shows 491-499 went and maybe they will come back in the future as the lost episodes. For now, listen to MobileTechRoundup show #500 to hear about a couple of new purchases and some words to express our gratitude for the opportunity to share our love of mobile technology for the last 14+ years.
- Matt is turning his phone into a laptop with NexDock
- Kevin is manually upgrading a laptop display panel
- And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make…
Running time: 62 minutes, 73 MB
