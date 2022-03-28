Best 75-inch TV 2022: In this case, bigger can be better

A 75-inch TV is a first foray into the realm of big screen TVs. They're still sized right for most home theaters and living rooms but are starting to push the boundaries for others. Big brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG have great mid-tier and premium options chock full of awesome features like object tracking sound, OLED panels, or even 8K resolution, while smaller brands like TCL and Hisense offer more budget-friendly models that have core features you've come to expect for smart TVs: preloaded apps, voice-enabled remotes, and support for screen sharing from mobile devices.

By offering more stripped-down TVs, these brands can keep their manufacturing costs down, which passes the savings on to you with lower retail pricing. I've gathered five of the best 75-inch TVs available to buy, and I've broken down their features to help you find the best fit for both your budget and your entertainment needs.

Also: Best TV 2022: Budget-friendly to big-screen opulence

Samsung QN90B Best overall Samsung Panel type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Quantum 24X | Operating system: Tizen The QN90B is one of Samsung's newest TVs, and it's packed with tons of great features to place it at the top of our list. The entire screen is treated with an anti-glare coating to improve viewing angles and visibility in bright rooms, and you can calibrate the color accuracy and brightness with a companion app so you can get a consistently gorgeous picture day after day. The TV's speakers work with both Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound to follow the on-screen action and create room-filling, virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience. You can also pair the TV with a compatible soundbar to take advantage of the Q Symphony feature, which uses both the soundbar and TV speakers for fuller, richer sound. The TV supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for console gaming to reduce the risk of screen tearing and stuttering, while the depth enhancer mode creates a more lifelike depth-of-field for better contrast and detailing. You can even connect a webcam to your TV to make two-way video calls with the Google Duo app and stay in touch with family and friends or join virtual meetings and work calls from the comfort of your couch. Pros: Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound

VRR support

Calibration app Cons: No Dolby Vision support

Expensive

LG C2 Best OLED LG Panel type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Operating system: webOS The C2 is the latest OLED model from LG, and with its excellent picture quality and next-gen features, the C2 continues to prove why LG consistently ends up our top pick for the best OLED TV. It's built with a new, 5th generation a9 processor that uses AI and machine learning to create stunning native and upscaled 4K resolution, while Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG produce enhanced contrast, color, and detailing for more lifelike images. The C2 features a suite of preloaded apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ so you can start binge-watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box, while the voice-enabled remote works with both Hey Google and Alexa for hands-free controls. A 120Hz native refresh rate ensures silky smooth motion while watching sports or fast-paced shows and movies so you never miss a second of the action, and the dedicated gaming mode gives you smoother playback with support for both G-Sync and FreeSync VRR technology. Pros: Updated, AI-enhanced processor

Excellent sound and picture quality

VRR support Cons: Expensive

Bluetooth only supports two wireless speakers

Sony X80K Best for gaming Sony Panel type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Operating system: Google TV If you're a console gamer in the market for a TV with a bigger screen, the new Sony X80K is a great option. While Sony TVs have regularly made our list of the best TVs for gaming, the X80K is optimized for use with the PlayStation 5 so you can get the most out of your new console; but if you have an Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch, you'll still be able to get a ton of value out of this TV as well. It features support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 for vivid colors and enhanced detailing, while the screen itself is Calman certified for color accuracy. The speakers use both DTS Digital Surround and Dolby Atmos to create rich, room-filling surround sound without the need for extra equipment. The voice-enabled remote gives you hands-free control over your TV and connected consoles so you can power everything on with just a word; and if you connect a compatible webcam, you can video chat with friends while teaming up to play a few rounds of Apex Legends or taking on dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV. Pros: Optimized for PS5

Dolby Vision/Atmos support

Calman certified calibration Cons: Only 60Hz refresh rate

No anti-reflection coating on the screen

Hisense 75A6G Best budget Hisense Panel type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Operating system: Android TV Televisions by Hisense have regularly made the cut for our best budget picks on a lot of our TV best lists and nabbing a top spot in our best budget TV list. And the 75-inch A6G continues to prove why Hisense is one of the top names in affordable TVs. This model is one of the most affordable 75-inch TVs on the market, retailing for under $700, so even some of the most modest budgets can find room for it. And just because it's a budget pick, that doesn't mean you won't get great features. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced detailing, as well as a dedicated game mode for automatically lowering input lag and reducing screen tearing for a smoother gameplay experience. The voice-enabled remote has Hey Google built-in, but it also works with Alexa for hands-free controls, while the Google TV operating system gives you access to hundreds of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video so you can keep up with your favorite shows and the latest movie releases. The A6G also has support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, so you can share videos, photos, and music directly from your mobile devices for more ways to entertain family and friends. Pros: Great price

Dolby Vision

AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support Cons: No Dolby Atmos support

No VRR support

Samsung QN900B Best splurge Samsung Panel type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Quantum 64X | Operating system: Tizen If you've got cash to spare and you're not just looking to get the best-of-the-best when it comes to 75-inch TVs but are also looking to future-proof your home theater, the Samsung QN900B is an almost perfect option. It's the newest 8K TV from Samsung, and it's built from the ground-up to provide some of the best picture quality you can get for a home theater. It produces 4 times the resolution of a 4K TV and 16 times that of a 1080p HD model for incredible detailing and contrast. The bezel-free design gives you a true edge-to-edge picture for more viewing area, and it's compatible with Samsung's One Connect, so you can use just a single cable to connect all of your playback devices and game consoles for an ultra-clean home theater. The speakers use Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound to follow the action on the screen and provide a virtual surround sound experience without the need to set up additional audio equipment. It also works with a companion calibration app so you can get the best picture possible, while the updated processor provides crystal clear native and upscaled 8K content so you can get the most out of your new (very expensive) TV even though there aren't any 8K shows, movies, or games just yet. Pros: Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound

OneConnect compatible

Great native and upscaled 8K resolution Cons: Very expensive

No 8K content available yet

No Dolby Vision support

How did we choose these 75-inch TVs? Aside from screen size and price, I chose a variety of TVs from different brands that offered their own sets of features to try and put together a list that could fit almost any entertainment need. I chose models that could provide excellent picture and sound quality for movie buffs to get the most out of their favorite films as well as options with dedicated gaming modes to suit console gamers who want to take advantage of low latency inputs for smoother gameplay.

Which 75-inch TV is right for you? Once you've finalized a budget for your new 75-inch TV, you'll next have to consider what features are on your "Must Have" list in order to get the best value for your money. If you have regular movie nights with family and friends, you'll want a TV that has great picture quality and sound processing for an immersive, cinematic experience. Console gamers should choose a TV with variable refresh rate support as well as a dedicated game mode that automatically lowers input lag and optimizes response times for better gameplay. And for anyone who wants their new TV to seamlessly integrate with their smart home network, it's best to buy a model that uses the same virtual assistant as any smart speakers you may have around the house: this way, you can control your new TV with your voice, or use your TV as an additional smart speaker to control other appliances and electronics in your home. 75-inch TV Price HDR Refresh rate Samsung QN90B $3499.99 Quantum HDR 24X 120Hz LG C2 $3499.99 Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG 120Hz Sony X80K $1299.99 Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG 120Hz Hisense 75A6G $698 Dolby Vision, HDR10 60Hz Samsung QN900B $6497.99 Quantum HDR 64X 120Hz

How can I know if a 75-inch TV will fit in my room? You need a pretty big space to make a 75-inch TV feel like it belongs. The best way to ensure that it's going to actually fit well in your room is to measure the distance (in inches) from where the TV will be wall-mounted or placed on a stand to where you will most likely be sitting, then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is about 150 inches (around 12.5 feet) from where your TV is going to be, then a 75-inch model will be just about the perfect size. You can, of course, go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what is available from each brand and what your budget allows. But a screen that is too big will overwhelm your space and even cause motion sickness, while one that is entirely too small will make your room feel like a giant cavern and force everyone to crowd around the TV in order to watch the news.

Do I need a TV with HDR10 or Dolby Vision support? While almost all new 4K televisions have support for HDR, not all of them have HDR10 or Dolby Vision support. It isn't strictly necessary to buy a TV that has these features since HDR is just a fancy way of saying the TV is capable of boosting color, contrast, and image sharpening algorithms to produce a better picture. Unless you're the world's premier movie expert and can spot a dead pixel at 20 paces, chances are you aren't going to notice much of a difference anyway. However, if you want to ensure that your TV is going to be able to handle image processing for several years, it's worth springing for an HDR10 or Dolby Vision-capable model since they're newer, and more powerful, technologies that can sort of future-proof your home theater.

Why are big screen TVs so expensive? The snarky answer is: because they can be. But in all actuality, bigger screen TVs are more expensive because they cost more to produce, and that makes the final retail price higher. It costs a brand much more to create a 75-inch LED, QLED, or OLED panel than it does a 43 or 55-inch one since it takes more raw materials, engineering, and production resources. And in the case of OLED panels, the technology isn't very cost effective to begin with, so they're going to retail for much higher prices so that brands can offset manufacturing costs.