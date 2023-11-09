'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Apple Watch Series 9 drops to $349 for the first time in this early Black Friday deal
The Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing its first price cut ahead of the holiday rush for the first time. The Series 9, released in September, is a mere few months old, but you can get it right now for $349, a savings of $50 (13 percent) off the latest regular price of $399. The early Black Friday deal is available at both Walmart and Amazon, though the discount only applies to the 41mm model but includes multiple band and color options. The larger 45mm model is also on sale, but for a higher cost of $379.
The Series 9 is ZDNET's tested pick for best Apple watch for most individuals. If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new watch, or gifting this model for the holidays, now is the time to buy.
Also: Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Ultra 2
Also: How to pick the right Apple watch for you
The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning (a.k.a. AI) to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
There are two big upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 9 compared to the previous Series 8 model. The first is a 2000 nit display that is double the brightness of last year's S8 and matches the brightness of last year's original Apple Watch Ultra.
The second is the new S9 SiP processor, which has a 30% faster GPU and processes machine learning twice as fast. This makes everything quicker, makes the animations smoother, and enables features like the new double-tap gesture and faster and more accurate Siri commands.
If you want the latest health sensors and safety features, great battery life (especially if you want to do sleep tracking), and you don't need the extreme features in the Ultra 2, then you can save a lot of money by going with the aluminum model of the Apple Watch Series 9, and now is a great time to snag this deal.
