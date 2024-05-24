'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Want a smartwatch for summer? The Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off ahead of Memorial Day
The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023 and highly rated by ZDNET, is available ahead of Memorial Day 2024 in select models for $70 off at some retailers—savings that are just equal to those seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.
Also: The best Apple deals of May 2024
The Apple Watch has become a cult favorite smartwatch thanks to its seamless integration with the iPhone and the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Plus, it has several models to ensure the perfect fit for your lifestyle. If you're looking to upgrade or purchase a smartwatch for the very first time ahead of your summer travels, the Apple Watch lineup is a great place to start.
Also: The best Apple Watch bands of 2024: Expert tested
Right now, the Watch Series 9 41mm GPS is available for only $329 ($70 off) in select colors and band sizes at Walmart. If you prefer to shop at Amazon, the same deal is available there, too. And if you're not picky about color, you can even grab the Watch Series 9 with the Winter Blue Sport Loop band for just $299 at Amazon (a savings of $100). What's more is the same $70 discount is live at Best Buy, too.
Also: The 100+ best Memorial Day deals you can shop now
The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
Read the review: Apple Watch Series 9: Don't settle for less expensive models, here's why
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner recommended purchasing it over cheaper models after reviewing the Series 9 in 2023.
"Inside the Apple Watch Series 9 is the S9 chip, making the popular smartwatch faster, smarter, and better at reading your body signals -- based on my real-world tests next to the last-generation model. That makes this year's Apple Watch Series 9 a generational step up. So, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch right now, I'd specifically recommend getting the Series 9 (or the Apple Watch Ultra 2) because the health tracking is such an improvement from previous models," Hiner said of the watch model in his review.
If you're ready to snatch up Apple's newest Watch Series 9 before this deal expires, make your purchase soon. Check out more Apple Watch deals here if you're still on the hunt.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.