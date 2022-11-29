'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The year has flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one.
Sometimes, relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
With so many great deals on smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Fitbit, save some money on your holiday gifts, or reward yourself.
Here are the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest smartwatch deals worth checking out:
Below are some of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available that we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting smartwatch deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Whether you're swimming, running, biking, playing your favorite sport, or gaming, this Samsung Galaxy can keep up with your wildest adventures. This smartwatch doesn't stop with just a sleek, round design. With ECG monitoring, body composition analysis, and an advanced running coach, the possibilities are endless when you have this on your wrist.
There are plenty of smartwatches out there, but finding a smartwatch that has reliable sleep-tracking technology is sometimes hard to find. This Fitbit Versa 4 is the newest in the Versa line and has an OLED screen, rather than the standard color display of its predecessor. Additionally, the Versa 4 has incredibly advanced sleep-tracking statistics as well as monitor blood pressure and heart rhythm, both capabilities not had by the Versa 3.
I don't think I've ever come across a more rugged smartwatch until I saw this Garmin Instinct Solar. To solidify that statement, this smartwatch is water-rated to 100m and made to US military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance. With this watch, you don't need to worry about battery life, as it has a solar charging feature based on variable sun exposure. Take this watch anywhere and everywhere and find your way back home with Garmin's use of multiple navigation software.
A 20% larger screen than the Series 6 is just one of the major improvements this Apple Watch Series 7 has over its predecessor. Some of the most important and advanced features on this watch include the blood-oxygen level monitor, ECG capabilities, and sleep-tracking technology. Additionally, you can take this smartwatch anywhere you go with water-resistance capabilities up to 164 feet.
Many of the water-resistant smartwatches today can monitor your workouts and track your heart rate. But, can they do it for 6+ days on a single charge? With the Fitbit app, users are spoiled with the features this product provides. You can use the app to get your daily readiness score and analyze sleep tracking, while a built-in GPS shows exactly where you went on your run. This Fitbit Versa 3 is at the lowest price we've ever seen, so it's an absolute steal this holiday season.
These Garmin smartwatches are made for durability, and the Garmin Forerunner 45 is no exception. Unlike its competitors, this watch can read your "body battery" to gauge your energy reserves to you know when you need to rest versus continue working out. Additionally, with Garmin Coach 2.0, you can train for those 5Ks, 10Ks, or half-marathons and receive a free adaptive training plan to help you win your big race.
The typical big three in the cell phone industry, Apple, Samsung, and Google are still just as dominant in the smartwatch games. This Google Pixel Watch's impressive specs, and impressive discounts, are just a few of the reasons this smartwatch is one to consider this holiday season.
While Google worked with Fitbit to design such an advanced smartwatch, they didn't get rid of the technology Google has embedded in many of their new products. The design of this watch is unique as it is a circular, domed design rather than the bulky square design seen by many other smartwatches. Lastly, this smartwatch has never seen a price this low on Amazon, meaning this Cyber Monday is the perfect time to upgrade your wrist bling.
Here are some other smartwatch Cyber Monday deals still happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other smartwatch Cyber Monday deals still happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other smartwatch Cyber Monday deals still happening right now at Best Buy:
Finding deals as good as these can typically be hard. But, with Cyber Monday deals coming in by the dozens, it makes the search for these great deals a little bit easier.
After searching the biggest retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for deals, we used various price trackers to make sure the deal wasn't deceiving. Through the use of these price trackers, we were able to find out the prices which the product has been sold, when it was sold at its former lowest price, and what other retailers in the industry sell it for. That means these deals are the best-of-the-best and the links lead you straight to the retailer with the lowest price.
As someone who tries to prioritize fitness, finding a smartwatch that is affordable is just as important as the quality of the product. That being said, I didn't just choose the biggest discounts, I chose high-quality products at low prices during Cyber Monday sales.
Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday was on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
This year, Black Friday fell on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. But most deals aren't just limited to that day. Keep an eye out for all the big deals lasting for longer than just 24 hours on Friday.
ZDNET scoured holiday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found:
Finally, if you'd like to see the Cyber Monday deals from our live blog: