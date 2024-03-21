The Asus VivoBook Pro is almost $500 off during Amazon's Spring Sale

Newegg

We've seen several laptop deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, but this deal has caught our eye: Right now, the Asus VivoBook Pro is on sale for 32% off. You can pick up this excellent laptop for $987 on Amazon for a savings of almost $500 off the regular price of $1,499.

The Asus VivoBook Pro is a work-ready laptop with high-tech specifications that will last for years. It's equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED (3840 x 2400) display, an Intel Core i7 processor (up to 4.8Ghz), 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, and 1TB SSD storage.

In addition, the Asus VivoBook Pro also comes with Windows 11 Pro and a complimentary three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. The laptop is marketed toward gamers because the device features an excellent dual-fan cooling system. However, the Asus VivoBook Pro will also suit office and hybrid workers who are simply looking to upgrade their laptop.

Right now the laptop is on sale for a total of $462 off, and $987 is the lowest price we've seen on this device.

