The Beats Studio 3 are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but they're running out

Sherin Shibu/ZDNET

An amazing pair of headphones can take your music listening experience to the next level, and a pair of Beats headphones are perfect for the job, especially with the added satisfaction of getting them for a great price. The Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones are 54% off as part of Prime Day 2023, on sale for $160.

The deal has made the headphones sell like hotcakes during the first half of the Prime Day event. Only two of the six colors available remain, as the rest have sold out. The Defiant Black-Red, pictured above, and the Red are still available, both very attractive colors, particularly for the discounted price.

The Beats Studio3 typically retail for $350, so getting a premium set of pure adaptive noise-canceling headphones for $160 is outstanding. The battery life is no less remarkable, with up to 22 hours of wireless playback, allowing you to go from your commute to work back to your home without low-battery alerts.

Powered by the Apple W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones connect seamlessly to iOS and Android devices and maintain a stable connection at wider ranges. The on-device controls on the left earcup make them intuitive to control volume, pause, play, and skip tracks.

The Beats Studio3 are comfortable to wear and so lightweight you'll forget you're wearing them so you can immerse yourself in spatial-audio-supported music and movies.