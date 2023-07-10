/>
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates

ZDNET's experts have searched for the best sales on tech and more during Prime Day. Here's what we found.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Contributor on
Amazon Prime Day ZDNET logo with devices
ZDNET

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, with deep discounts on top TVs, laptops, phones, headphones, vacuums and more already available on Amazon. You'll find limited-time Lightning Deals, discounts on Amazon products, and lots of other price markdowns on devices from Apple, Samsung, iRobot, and many more, spanning tech products, home goods, and everything in between. 

And Amazon's not the only place to find bargains this week: Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all hosting competing sales events, too. 

ZDNET has sorted the best Prime Day deals by category, to help you cut through the clutter and find the biggest discounts on tech and other items you'll actually want to buy. We'll be updating this post frequently throughout Prime Day. 

The best Prime Day deals available now

Here are the best Prime Day sales we've found so far, ahead of the actual sale kicking off Tuesday. 

The best Prime Day phone deals

Motorola Razr Plus with a green background

Save $150 on the Motorola Razr Plus this Prime Day.

Motorola/ZDNET

The best Prime Day headphones deals

apple-airpods-pro-2.jpg

If you've been waiting for a sale to grab the latest AirPods Pro, Prime Day is your chance. 

Amazon

The best Prime Day TV deals

fire-tv-prime-day

Amazon Fire TVs get a big discount for Prime Day.

Amazon

The best Prime Day streaming device deals

roku-prime-day

This Prime Day you'll find sales on streaming devices like the Roku.

Amazon

The best Prime Day vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum on green background

Robot vacuums from iRobot and others are on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon

The best Prime Day laptop deals

macbook-air-m1.jpg

Apple's MacBooks are on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon

The best Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet against a blue background

Tablets from Amazon, Apple, and others are on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon/ZDNET

The best Prime Day home security deals

ring-video-doorbell-and-ring-indoor-cam.jpg

Find security cameras from Ring and more on sale for Prime Day.

Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, at 3 a.m. EDT, and runs through Wednesday, July 12. 

Will Prime Day happen twice this year?

Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, spanning two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale. We don't yet know if Amazon will do another October event this year, but it's certainly possible. 

What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon is trying something new this Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This means Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out, including the following:

Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.) 

Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to Prime Day sales. Prime costs $14.99/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 to save a bit. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here

What countries are able to access Prime Day sales?

Amazon Prime Day will be available to customers in the following countries this year: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK. 

Prime members in India will be able to shop on Prime Day later this summer.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Day deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

