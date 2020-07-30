The best Chromebooks you can buy, from budget to rugged to Pixelbook Go

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people -- including many students -- can be perfectly happy and productive with a Chromebook.

Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2020, at all price points.

Rugged enough for students Dell Chromebook 3100 Education This is a Chromebook designed to last. It's been rigorously tested to the MIL-STD standards, and it can survive 5,000 free-fall drops and 30-inch micro drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps. It also features a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. Tech specs: 11.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 display

Intel Celeron N4020 processor

4GB RAM

16GB eMMC storage $249 at Dell

The best Chromebook money can buy Google Pixelbook Go The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life. Prices range from $649 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage). Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy. Tech specs: 13.30inch LCD touchscreen display

Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)

Duo cam

12-hour battery life $649 at Amazon

Budget can still feel premium Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 A Chromebook, but with the Lenovo touch. It has a 10-hour battery life, a 360-degree hinge that allows it to switch from a laptop to a tablet, and the convenience of Chrome OS. While coming in at under $300, this device still feels like a premium device. Tech specs: Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N4000 processor

11.6-inch touch display

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC $299 at Best Buy

Transforms from a laptop to a tablet ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 with a twist -- it features a 14-inch display, but it comes in a package no bigger than a 13-inch laptop. This is achieved by using a NanoEdge display design. Tech specs: Up to Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor

14-inch FHD display

Max storage up to 512GB

Up to 12 hours of battery life Note: This model is not yet available. It's launching soon, so watch this space - it's well worth waiting for if you are looking for a 2-in-1. $799 at Google