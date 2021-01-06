The moon will soon have better 4G than many places on Earth

Can I sign up to go to the moon? It might be easier than trying to get a better 4G here on planet Earth.

The moon is getting a 4G network thanks to a $14.1 million contract awarded by NASA to Nokia. That means that soon our lumpy, rocky celestial constant companion will have better 4G coverage than some places on earth.

And as it turns out, I happen to be living in one of the places in the UK with the worst overall 4G coverage.

I'm not bitter. OK, maybe a bit.

Stupid moon.

Tech trade-in website Mazuma Mobile number-crunched data from UK regulator Ofcom's Connected Nations report and discovered that parts of the UK still don't have full coverage from the UK's big four mobile operators: EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

Out of 650 areas, only 24 percent enjoyed full access to 4G on sall four networks, leaving 493 with less than ideal coverage.

It turns out that islands fare badly, and since I live on an island, I was not surprised to find the area in which I live at number 3.

Right now, I'm shaking my fist at the moon.

Here are the top 10 worst areas in the UK:

Parliamentary constituency

Region

% of outdoor premises with 4G signal from all four operators

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Scotland

50.11

Orkney and Shetland

Scotland

62.72

Ynys Môn

Wales

63.52

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Scotland

69.7

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Wales

73.11

Montgomeryshire

Wales

75.59

Argyll and Bute

Scotland

76.6

Cynon Valley

Wales

78.77

Ceredigion

Wales

79.78

Penrith and The Border

North West

80.32

Living in the #3 spot, what I notice is that the patchy coverage makes it hard to know which network to choose. Even within walking distance, I find that I can move from excellent coverage for one network to terrible coverage, only to find out that another network has amazing coverage.

But that's the problem with having competing networks.

There are, however, worse places. Again, islands suffer the most.

Parliamentary constituency

Region

% of outdoor premises with 4G signal from zero operators

Montgomeryshire

Wales

4.13

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Scotland

3.33

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Scotland

3.31

Brecon and Radnorshire

Wales

3.21

Newry and Armagh

Northern Ireland

3.13

Ceredigion

Wales

2.61

Argyll and Bute

Scotland

1.93

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Wales

1.93

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Wales

1.86

West Tyrone

Northern Ireland

1.55

One ticket to the moon, please.

