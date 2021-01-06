The moon will soon have better 4G than many places on Earth

The moon is getting a 4G network thanks to a $14.1 million contract awarded by NASA to Nokia. That means that soon our lumpy, rocky celestial constant companion will have better 4G coverage than some places on earth.

And as it turns out, I happen to be living in one of the places in the UK with the worst overall 4G coverage.

I'm not bitter. OK, maybe a bit.

Stupid moon.

Tech trade-in website Mazuma Mobile number-crunched data from UK regulator Ofcom's Connected Nations report and discovered that parts of the UK still don't have full coverage from the UK's big four mobile operators: EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

Out of 650 areas, only 24 percent enjoyed full access to 4G on sall four networks, leaving 493 with less than ideal coverage.

It turns out that islands fare badly, and since I live on an island, I was not surprised to find the area in which I live at number 3.

Right now, I'm shaking my fist at the moon.

Here are the top 10 worst areas in the UK:

Parliamentary constituency Region % of outdoor premises with 4G signal from all four operators Na h-Eileanan an Iar Scotland 50.11 Orkney and Shetland Scotland 62.72 Ynys Môn Wales 63.52 Ross, Skye and Lochaber Scotland 69.7 Dwyfor Meirionnydd Wales 73.11 Montgomeryshire Wales 75.59 Argyll and Bute Scotland 76.6 Cynon Valley Wales 78.77 Ceredigion Wales 79.78 Penrith and The Border North West 80.32

Living in the #3 spot, what I notice is that the patchy coverage makes it hard to know which network to choose. Even within walking distance, I find that I can move from excellent coverage for one network to terrible coverage, only to find out that another network has amazing coverage.

But that's the problem with having competing networks.

There are, however, worse places. Again, islands suffer the most.

Parliamentary constituency Region % of outdoor premises with 4G signal from zero operators Montgomeryshire Wales 4.13 Na h-Eileanan an Iar Scotland 3.33 Ross, Skye and Lochaber Scotland 3.31 Brecon and Radnorshire Wales 3.21 Newry and Armagh Northern Ireland 3.13 Ceredigion Wales 2.61 Argyll and Bute Scotland 1.93 Dwyfor Meirionnydd Wales 1.93 Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Wales 1.86 West Tyrone Northern Ireland 1.55

One ticket to the moon, please.