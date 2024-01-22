'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Don't buy an Apple Vision Pro headset without this one must-have accessory
Pre-ordering a new Apple Vision Pro but feel like skimping on the AppleCare+ coverage?
Think again!
Also: What Vision Pro shipping times tell us about the demand for Apple's XR headset
The folks over at AppleInsider have been digging through Apple's website and came across the service and repair page for the new Vision Pro headset, and the cost for even a screen replacement is eye-watering.
Two repair costs are listed. The first is for a cracked cover glass, and the estimated repair cost here is $799. The other listing is for "other damage," and the estimated repair bill here is a jaw-dropping $2,399 -- remember that a new Vision Pro ranges from $3,499 to $3,899, depending on the storage, so that estimate is a big fraction of the total cost of a new unit.
With AppleCare+, the costs are reduced to $299 for each incident, but you have to factor in that AppleCare+ is itself going to add $499 to the total cost of your Vision Pro.
What this means is that the cost of your first repair is $798.
The Vision Pro is likely to be a nightmare to repair yourself, with repair specialists iFixit going as far as to say that not only will it not be repairable, but likely not even openable given all the screws, glue, and calibration that will be needed following any repair.
Also: Apple Vision Pro: 9 reasons people give for ordering the $3,500 headset
"[G]iven Apple's reluctance to share calibration software outside their formal repair networks, it doesn't bode well for would-be home repairers. In the worst case, even just taking the unit apart and putting it back together again could be enough to render it unusable, even though every part is still functional," writes Charlie Sorrel on the iFixit blog.
I also don't expect this product to be part of Apple's self-repair program any time soon.
In addition to AppleCare+, I'd also be getting a case for this. I'm not sure how robust Apple's $199 travel case is likely to be, but it's better than nothing to protect your Vision Pro from being sat on or dropped when it's not on your face.