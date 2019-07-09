The official YouTube app returns to Amazon's Fire TV

What you tell Alexa, stays with Amazon forever It is working on a solution to deleting data when users request and is planning a bug fix for its Echo Dot Kids Edition.

On Tuesday Amazon and Google announced that YouTube will return to Amazon's Fire TV lineup today. The app was removed in late 2017 after Amazon removed Google's smart home products from its online store. In addition to bringing the YouTube app back to Fire TV devices, Amazon has added support for Chromecast devices in the Prime Video app.

Here are the Fire TV devices with access to the YouTube app: Fire TV Stick (2nd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The first generation Fire TV Stick and the first three generations of Fire TV will gain support in the "coming months." Also set for release later this year is the YouTube TV app and YouTube Kids app on Fire TV devices. There's no word on when, or if, Amazon and Google will add the YouTube app back to the Echo Show.

During YouTube's absence, Fire TV users could still watch the video platform through the built-in web browser, but the workaround wasn't full-featured and lacked Alexa integration. With an official app, you can use Alexa to launch the app, control playback, and search YouTube for specific topics or videos.

An update to the Prime Video app is required before you can cast a video to a Chromecast device.