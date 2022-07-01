Get Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones for 38% off right now

Finding the perfect headphones can be tricky, but finding them at the right price is equally difficult. With the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, you can get the best of both worlds for only $249 -- that's $150 off the original $399 price tag.
You can get great sound for up to 17 hours without a single charge, and if you run out of battery life, a quick 10-minute charge can boost you another 90 minutes. The headphones come with upgraded drivers and three different listening modes, including a transparency mode and a noise-canceling mode.
They're compatible not only with Alexa, but also Siri and Google Assistant. So no matter what smartphone you use, you can talk to your friends and family with this handy headset.
Aside from noise-canceling features and voice control compatibility, the design itself combines leather ear pads and steel components for a fun, flashy design. They also fold up, so you can pack them in your carry-on luggage -- though they can also rest around your neck when not in use.
Like we said, they're on sale right now for $249, or 38% off their original price. If you want some great audio and decide to get these headphones, we recommend picking them up sooner rather than later. We don't know how long the sale lasts.