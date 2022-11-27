These awesome AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale for Cyber Monday

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I don't know how I ever managed without a decent pair of noise-canceling earbuds. They make hectic modern life so much more bearable. You pop them into your ears, and you can be in a world filled with music or audiobooks or podcasts... or just some well-deserved silence!
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
Think earbuds, and most people will think Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro.
But they're not for everyone.
People who aren't in the Apple ecosystem, or those who don't want to pay the sort of money that Apple is asking for these products, still deserve decent earbuds.
Well, you might have noticed that there are a lot of sales going on, making it a great time to pick up a quality set of earbuds for a lot less than you normally pay.
Also: The 13 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Here are two pairs that I highly recommend checking out.