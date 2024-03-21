'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This 2 TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD storage drive is a steal at only $169
Looking to give your PC a bit of an upgrade because it's feeling a little slow, or you're getting short on storage space?
Also: It's Day Two of Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Shop deals on TVs, headphones, mobile accessories, and more
If you've got a PC made in the last few years then chances are good that you can equip it with a super-fast M.2 SSD drive. And these drives don't get much faster than the 2 TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD Right now, this can be picked up for $169, which is $80 off the regular listed price of $249.
This is one of the fastest M.2 drives out there. It has sequential read and write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s, is 40%-55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro, and pretty much maxes out the performance of the PCIe 4.0 architecture.
And since it's packing 2 TB of storage, it should be quite a while before you fill it up.
Also: Get Samsung's Odyssey G7 gaming monitor for nearly 50% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Fitting an M.2 drive to a PC that is currently using SATA SSDs is going to give you a performance boost that's like night versus day, and if you're still running with hard drives, then the performance boost is going to blow your mind and boost your productivity like nothing else.
I've fitted over a dozen Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD drives into systems this year alone without a single problem, and can safely say that at this price, these SSDs won't last long, so grab yours while you can.