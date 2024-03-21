Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Looking to give your PC a bit of an upgrade because it's feeling a little slow, or you're getting short on storage space?

If you've got a PC made in the last few years then chances are good that you can equip it with a super-fast M.2 SSD drive. And these drives don't get much faster than the 2 TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD Right now, this can be picked up for $169, which is $80 off the regular listed price of $249.

This is one of the fastest M.2 drives out there. It has sequential read and write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s, is 40%-55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro, and pretty much maxes out the performance of the PCIe 4.0 architecture.

And since it's packing 2 TB of storage, it should be quite a while before you fill it up.

Fitting an M.2 drive to a PC that is currently using SATA SSDs is going to give you a performance boost that's like night versus day, and if you're still running with hard drives, then the performance boost is going to blow your mind and boost your productivity like nothing else.

I've fitted over a dozen Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD drives into systems this year alone without a single problem, and can safely say that at this price, these SSDs won't last long, so grab yours while you can.