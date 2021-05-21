This 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure training bundle is on sale for $70

In addition to running computers around the world, Microsoft is also a major player in cloud computing. Becoming an expert in Microsoft services could ensure well-paying job security long into the future. So if you have any interest in switching to a tech career, you might want to take advantage of the opportunity to train at your own pace with The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle.

If you want to start with Windows 10, "Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10" will immediately set you on the path to becoming an expert Windows Desktop administrator. "Windows Configuration Designer" will show you the easiest ways to configure devices with Windows 10 installed by creating provisioning packages. The "Microsoft Desktop Optimization Pack" explains how to use MDOP components and what their position is in the Desktop Management process.

"PowerShell Basics" covers automating Windows administration and other applications, and "Remote Desktop Services (RDS)" explains how to manage desktops from the cloud. "Microsoft MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops" rounds out the desktop Windows courses. But, "Windows Server 101" will introduce you to the fundamentals of Windows servers skills.

Moving on to enterprise environments, "Microsoft MS-100: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services" teaches you all about Microsoft 365 Services and prepares you for the MS-100 Exam. The "Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security" course shows you how to master enterprise management tasks. In "Windows Hello for Business", you'll learn all you need to know about enterprise devices and client applications.

Two popular Microsoft applications are also covered in this bundle: "Microsoft Teams for Systems Administrators" and "Microsoft Exchange Online". The rest of the courses focus on Microsoft Azure, which is growing faster than any other cloud platform in the world.

Students love the "Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform & Services" course, they've rated it 4.57 out of 5 stars. It gives you a strong foundation in Azure infrastructure. "Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)" builds on that, showing how cloud services work with Azure.

"Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-103)" and "Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)" will teach you all you need to know to become an expert Azure administrator. Lastly, "Hands-On with WVD" will show you how to use the Azure portal to deploy and manage a WVD environment.

Don't miss this chance to train for a lifelong well-paying career. Get The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle while it is on sale for just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.