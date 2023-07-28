'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best GaN chargers: Ugreen, Anker, Satechi, and more compared
While electronics have been including GaN, or gallium nitrate, as a conductor for decades, it's increasingly becoming a popular swap for traditional silicon chargers due to the material's power efficiency and compact size.
If you're looking for a smaller, faster, and more compact charger to power anything from your laptop to smartphone, it might be worth upgrading to a GaN charger.
Also: Anker just unveiled a new line of GaN charging devices. Here's what to know
Over the past year, many manufacturers have put out GaN charging accessories to effectively power, with Ugreen and Anker as market leaders. That said, our hands-on testing showed Ugreen's GaN charging lives up to the hype, making the Ugreen 100W Nexode GaN Charger ZDNET's choice for the best GaN charger overall due to fast performance, vast connectivity options, and easy portability. Read on for more pros and cons of this charger and to compare other top GaN chargers.
Best GaN accessories of 2023
- Extremely fast performance
- U.K. and EU connections
- Easily portable
- Loose fit in some outlets
- Cheaper chargers available
Ugreen 100W Nexode GaN Charger specs: Type: Wall plug-in | Wattage: 100 watts | Output voltage: 5 volts | Total ports: 4 | Dimensions: 2.7 x 1.3 x 2.7 inches | Weight: 8.29 ounces
The Ugreen 100W Nexode GaN Charger supports Quick Charge 4+ technology, offering faster, more convenient charging. With maximum 100-watt charging, it will charge your device quickly and efficiently. In fact, it takes less than 30 minutes to charge your M2 Macbook Air to 55% percent. Meanwhile, built-in security features like Dynamic Temperature Sensors keep the unit from overheating, so it is safe to use.
It has a generous multi-port design with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can charge all of your must-have devices. Compatibility is great, with easy connectivity to popular devices, including the MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone 14 Pro, Dell XPS, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
As an extra bonus, this wall charger is compact, so it is easy to pack, and it comes with a foldable design that makes it easy to take this with you on the move.
Review: Ugreen's GaN chargers are smaller, mightier, and cooler than yours
- Efficient charging
- Compact design
- Foldable
- Can get warm
- More powerful chargers available
Anker Nano II 45W Charger specs: Type: Wall plug-in | Wattage: 45 watts | Output voltage: 240 volts | Total ports: 1 | Dimensions: 1.49 x 1.38 x 1.62 inches | Weight: 2.44 ounces
Anker brings its reliable performance to its Nano II 45W Charger, packing 45 watts of power in a tiny package that is 34% smaller than its original 45-watt charger. It is easily foldable for simple storage when space is scarce.
With USB-C connectivity, it uses GaN II technology to offer 20% more in operating frequencies without sacrificing its petite size. There is just one port, so it is not the charger you want when you have to charge multiple devices, but compatibility is still fantastic. It works with devices like your MacBook Pro 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and iPhone 13. It even works with your Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, or your favorite pair of earbuds.
No matter which device you choose, this charger incorporates Samsung Super Fast Charging while also providing a quick recharge for your Mac computer or iPhone.
Also: Anker's latest GaNPrime power products: A roundup of safe, fast, and sustainable charging
- Suitable for laptops
- Powerful charging
- Works with Apple devices
- Wired
- Larger size
Satechi 100W Charger specs: Type: Wired | Wattage: 100 watts | Output voltage: 100 volts | Total ports: 3 | Dimensions: 3.75 x 2.5 x 1.25 inches | Weight: 1.02 pounds
The Satechi 100W Charger is also one of ZDNEt's picks for the best USB-C laptop chargers, using GaN technology for faster charging in a small, portable package. In this model, GaN replaces the silicon semiconductors of previous versions for a noticeable improvement in speed and size.
With 100 watts of power, it is more capable than some of the smaller chargers on our list. That makes it an appropriate fit for your more power-hungry devices, like your M2 MacBook Pro or M1 MacBook Air. With USB-C connectivity, it is no problem to use your newer devices with two USB-C ports to choose from. In total, there are three ports with an extra USB-A port available, as well.
Still, it remains portable, not taking up much space at all to get the job done.
- Cable included
- Foldable plug
- Compatible with Nintendo Switch
- No support for Samsung Fast Charging
- Limited device support
Ugreen 100W Nexode GaN Charger specs: Type: Wall plug-in | Wattage: 45 watts | Output voltage: 20 volts | Total ports: 1 | Dimensions: 1.91 x 1.82 x 1.09 inches | Weight: 2.57 ounces
If you need something small and compact, the Spigen ArcStation Pro Charger is the best portable GaN charging accessory you can buy. This model moves on from the previous Silicon Chipset and instead boasts a Navitas Gallium Nitride (GaN) Chipset that is powerful enough to allow for a smaller size.
It is a USB-C charger with GaN technology for faster charging when it comes to devices like your Galaxy S23 Ultra, Note 20, or iPad. It has no problem working with foldable phones; in fact, it comes with its own foldable plug to help cut down on space.
There is but one port with up to 45 watts of power for a single device. Still, you will find it is an excellent fit for both mobile phones and laptops, including the Samsung Z Fold 4, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.
- 4 ports
- Excellent compatibility
- Quick-charging technology
- Additional cord purchase may be required
- Pricey
Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN Multi-Port Charger specs: Type: Wall plug-in | Wattage: 130 watts | Output voltage: 240 volts | Total ports: 4 | Dimensions: 3.37 x 1.16 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 0.64 ounces
The Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN Multi-Port Charger is the best multiport charger, giving you four ports to choose from.
With 130 watts of power, this wall charger is the most powerful GaN charger on our list, offering some of the fastest charging you can get. It comes with both USB-C and USB-A options, so you can charge everything from your iPhone XR to your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and even your MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch. It has enough power that you can actually charge two separate laptops on this single charger, giving you super-fast charging in a fraction of the time.
Best of all, it is compatible with a series of fast-charging technologies like Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ and Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0 for a premium performance not typically seen in most GaN chargers.
What is the best GaN accessory?
The best GaN accessory is the UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN Charger, which includes the most ports on our list with a fantastic 100 watts of power. It is on the pricier end, but our team agrees after testing that the UGREEN brings the fastest, most accommodating charging of all devices.
To see how it compares, this is a look at the best GaN accessories.
Best GaN accessory
Cost
Total ports
Wattage
UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN Charger
$75
4
100 watts
Anker Nano II 45W Charger
$40
1
45 watts
Satechi 100W Charger
$56
3
100 watts
Spigen ArcStation Pro Charger
$30
1
45 watts
Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN Multi-Port Charger
$90
4
130 watts
Which is the best GaN accessory for you?
When searching for a GaN accessory, you will come up with hundreds of options, but it is not always so easy to discern the best one. Before you go shopping, here are some suggestions to help you find the best GaN accessory for your needs.
Choose this best GaN accessory...
If you want...
UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN Charger
A powerful, ultra-fast GaN charger with excellent compatibility.
Anker Nano II 45W Charger
A compact charger that charges your device up to three times faster than your average charger.
Satechi 100W Charger
The best GaN charging accessory for laptops with 100 watts of fast charging and a total of three ports.
Spigen ArcStation Pro Charger
An affordable GaN accessory that is a perfect fit for a single device, like your phone or laptop.
Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN Multi-Port Charger
A multi-port GaN charger with multiple types of compatibility to work with all of your favorite devices.
How did I choose these best GaN accessories?
To find the best GaN accessories, there are several factors to keep in mind.
Power rating: Each GaN accessory is rated for a certain amount of power, whether it is 45 watts or 130 watts. A fast-charging GaN accessory generally has more than 5 watts of power, which is the standard for chargers, according to Belkin. However, the higher the number of watts, the more power you will have and the faster your device will charge.
Ports: The number of a GaN accessory's ports will determine how many devices you can charge at a single time. Most GaN chargers have one port, but there are some, like the UGREEN 100W Nexode GaN Charger, that have up to 4 ports or more.
Compatibility: Before you buy a GaN accessory, be sure to check that it is compatible with your devices. From your mobile phone to your laptop, there may be specific charging requirements that need to be met in order for you to benefit from fast charging technology.
Price: The cost of GaN accessories can range in cost significantly based on things like the number of ports and the power wattage. Pricing can vary, but the best GaN accessories range in cost from $30 to $90, making it easy to find the best GaN accessory under $100 for your needs.
What is a gallium nitride (GaN) charger?
A gallium nitride accessory, or GaN accessory, is a type of charger that uses semiconductor material instead of silicon to provide faster charging. This enables it to work at higher temperatures and voltages, thus putting out more power than your standard charger.
What brands make the best GaN accessories?
There are many brands that make GaN accessories, but not all of them may provide the most consistent or advanced performance. I found that the best GaN accessories come from popular brands like Anker, Spigen, and UGREEN. Satechi and Wotobeus also make an appearance.
Where do I buy the best GaN accessories?
There are many ways to buy GaN accessories. At ZDNET, we find that Amazon offers some of the most affordable pricing, but we also compare pricing from other trusted retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo & Video. You can also buy a GaN accessory directly from the manufacturer, although you may face higher pricing and longer shipping times.
Are there alternative best GaN accessories worth considering?
If you are looking for a more specific kind of charger, consider these top picks for the best GaN accessories.
Best GaN accessory alternative with plenty of ports
Nekteck 100W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger
Nekteck also makes our list of best multi-port chargers, but we love this model for its easy compatibility with all of your best Mac devices.
Best GaN accessory for security
Tecknet USB-C Charger
The Tecknet USB-C Charger is the best GaN accessory to buy when you prioritize safety features, like protection against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.
Best wall-charging GaN accessory
Ugreen 65W USB C Charger
This wall charger is a GaN accessory that can accommodate up to four devices for faster, more efficient charging.