Get NordVPN and Microsoft 365 for just $40 right now

Newegg is having their College Techsentials sale, which features discounts on desktops, laptops, and everything else you need for class (plus some dorm entertainment gear). And right now, if you bundle a Microsoft 365 Personal license and a 12-month subscription of NordVPN, you can save $100.

NordVPN is a security software that hides your internet activity, including browsing history, password entries, and personal or payment information. This makes it harder for hackers to get ahold of your information as well as for brands to bombard you with advertisements. You can also use NordVPN to access region-locked sites and entertainment (like that unavailable Netflix show) by setting your "home" server to whitelisted countries.

Review: NordVPN delivers consistent speed and performance

Microsoft 365 Personal is a bundle license for Microsoft Office suite of software: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and Outlook. You can download the software on up to 5 devices, making it easy to switch between projects or transfer files, and it's compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The only downside is that this license requires a yearly renewal, but Microsoft offers discounts for college students; all you need is your university email to verify your enrollment status to save 50 percent on renewals or new licenses. But if you want a one-time payment, you can check out this deal on the lifetime license for Microsoft 365 (though it's only for use on a single device).