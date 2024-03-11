'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This compact SSD drive is great for travelers and over 40% off
There are endless applications to having a reliable and compact hard drive. For those who need to be able to carry a sizable amount of data around easily without the weight and wires of some more complex drives, here's a deal worth checking out. This Mini Ultra Portable SSD is on sale for just $44 (reg. $75) for a limited time only.
As small as a pack of gum, this reliable and high-end drive provides 256GB of storage space. That allows for tons of written documents and a fair amount of music and even video content that you can carry around in your pocket. For those who like the drive, there's also a version designed to hold 512GB, and another for 1TB of data.
This drive comes with a minimalist and simple design that's both easy to grip and simple to pack in a packed back or carry in a small pocket. Despite its size, the drive supports high-speed data transfers with read speeds up to 550 MB/s, write speeds up to 500 MB/x, and a USB 3.2 interface. It also comes compatible with a wide range of computers, desktops, PCs, Macs, Windows, Androids, and other systems.
This advanced drive also comes with a shockproof and drop-proof design. Whether you're an adventure traveler or simply a business traveler, you can never be too safe. This drive promises safety and ease of use with its simple design, lightweight build, and wide-ranging compatibility.
