'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get this high-end movie projector on sale now for 26% off
In the age of streaming, there are so many options to watch from home that sometimes it feels like the only reason to head out to the theater is to enjoy that large, projected image on a big screen. You can somewhat bridge that gap with a home projector, especially one as well equipped as this discounted option.
For a limited time only, you can get this FHD Movie Projector with Bluetooth, WiFi 6, and 4K input support on sale for just $286 (reg. $389). This high-end projector comes with a ton of innovative and helpful features that will make your home viewing experience as elevated as it gets.
In terms of setting up a clear and attractive image that uses most of the technology at hand, the projector's auto-focus features help immensely. It also has an auto lens cap that opens and closes so that you don't have to keep track of it and your lens stays clean from dust when you're not using it.
The projector comes with distortion-free zoom capabilities and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio with 8-it color depth. This is right up there with cinema-grade numbers, so you're enjoying as quality an image as you can outside of a proper movie theater.
The projector features built-in 12W stereo speakers as well as Bluetooth 5.2 functionality if you want to connect to a surround-sound speaker set you may already have installed. Setting it up is easy, and it comes with two HDMI and audio ports for plugging in your go-to streaming sticks, HDMI cords, and more.
For a limited time only, you can get this FHD Movie Projector with Bluetooth, WiFi 6, and 4K input support on sale for just $286 (reg. $389).