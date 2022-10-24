'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When you're shopping for a new TV, the top three factors you should consider are picture quality, screen size, and color contrast. People use TVs to watch a variety of content: Movies, their favorite sports team, gaming and so much more. These 50-inch TVs are the best of their size, sure to impress no matter your entertainment of choice.
As a gamer who loves a good Netflix show, I care about the quality of my TV. With that in mind, I rounded up the best 50-inch TVs that I would personally purchase and use in my own home.
Also: Best 4K TVs
In this versatile list, I handpicked each TV to find an option for everyone -- whether you want the best budget device or the best TV for gaming. Here are the top 50-inch TVs on the market with different price points and special features.
Also: Is a 55-inch TV too big for your room and which are the best?
Tech specs: Display Technology: Neo QLED | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Processor: Neo Quantum Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 4
When it comes TVs, Samsung is a leader in picture quality -- and this TV is a prime example. With 4K resolution, this TV features a Neo QLED display among other competitive advancements in the television market.
The Neo Quantum processor TV uses AI-based processing to optimize every scene on your screen to the best possible picture. Plus, the Quantum HDR 32x works with the processor to adjust the color and contrast scene-by-scene.
But picture isn't the only thing that matters when you're shopping for an expensive TV -- sound quality is just as important. Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology emits realistic sound from speakers located around the TV.
Tech specs: Display Technology: LED | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: A5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 3
If you're a "cable-cutter," you need a TV capable of handling all your streaming apps. Luckily, this LG UQ9000 Series TV has access to over 300 free apps, so you can stream your favorite shows and movies.
This 50-inch TV is powered by a A5 Gen5 AI processor that enables 4K capability and enhanced sound quality. In addition, this 4K UHD provides breathtaking colors with active HDR and AI Brightness control. You can adjust your screen settings on the fly for an exceptional viewing experience.
This TV isn't just an excellent option for streaming -- it offers unique gaming features, too. A built-in game optimizer allows you to change settings quickly with an easy-to-navigate menu. Lastly, to add on to the list of gaming advancements this TV provides, after working with HGiG, LG was able to design HDR capabilities for increased realism and immersion.
Tech specs: Display Technology: QLED | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: AiPQ Engine with Smart HDR | Smart TV: Roku | HDMI Inputs: 4
With a slick, modern design and Dolby Vision technology, this TCL TV elevates the game. When developing this TV, TCL put the viewer first -- it looks sleek while the screen is both on and off. Along with Dolby Vision support, Quantum Dot technology produces vivid, lifelike pictures.
Plus, contrast control zones powered by the AiPQ engine automatically adjust contrast throughout your viewing experience. TCL also incorporated an Auto Game Mode to detect when a game is being played. This feature provides smoother action, lower latency, and the best picture settings for your gaming experience.
Additionally, with built-in Roku capabilities, this TV has access to streaming apps with over 500,000 movie and TV show options.
Tech specs: Display Technology: | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Processor: a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 4
With a built-in game optimizer dashboard, this TV can elevate your gaming experience with easy-to-adjust settings all in one location. Additionally, AMD FreeSync Premium is embedded into LG TVs, so you can enjoy your games with minimal input lag, stuttering, and tearing.
Want to use this beautiful QNED 4K TV for more than just gaming? LG has you covered with Alexa built-in, Hey Google, and Apple AirPlay compatibility, so you can get the most out of your TV. On top of that, advanced technology with HDR10 Pro and local dimming allows your TV to actively respond to ambient lighting, keeping your picture crystal clear at all times.
You won't miss a detail on this TV with the advanced a7 Processor, which creates stunning contrast and rich color. Plus, the processor automatically adjusts picture and sound quality based on what you're watching. Lastly, you can customize your TV by creating separate accounts or personalized recommendations on the latest trending shows.
Tech specs: Display Technology: UHD | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: Crystal Processor 4K | Smart TV: Tizen | HDMI Inputs: 2
You don't need to sacrifice quality to get a TV that fits your budget. The Samsung TU7000 provides excellent picture quality and Smart TV technology at a fraction of the price of other TVs on this list.
The Crystal Display ensures viewers are immersed in a wide range of vivid color. Some TVs have large borders that partially block the screen, but that's not the case with this Samsung unit. The 3-side boundless design creates a minimalistic appearance. Plus, the Samsung stand allows you to easily hide cables without causing clutter.
As someone who has used Samsung TVs in the past, I highly recommend the Samsung TU7000 you're in the TV market.
In my opinion, Samsung is the industry leader when it comes to mid-size and large TVs -- and the QN90A TV is a perfect example. Whether you need a device to enjoy sports, movies, shows, or video games, this TV has all the options to enhance your experience.
But before you decide which TV to purchase, consider the following price points and features that could affect your viewing experience.
50-inch TV
Price
Refresh Rate
HDMI 2.1 Inputs
Samsung QN90A
$1,029
120Hz
1
LG UQ9000
$397
60Hz
0
TCL S535
$430
60Hz
0
LG QNED80
$597
120Hz
2
Samsung TU7000
$378
60Hz
0
It ultimately depends on personal preference and what you need your TV for. Before you click "Add to Cart," check out this table -- it could simplify your search for the perfect TV.
Choose this 50-inch TV…
If you want…
Samsung QN90A
An excellent 50-inch TV with all the bells and whistles
LG UQ900
A TV built to handle all your streaming apps
TCL S535
A TV with Dolby Vision support
LG QNED80
A TV with a high refresh rate for gaming
Samsung TU7000
A budget-friendly option with excellent picture and sound quality
I analyzed the best 50-inch TVs and narrowed it down to the top five units on the market based on various categories. I have used various Samsung TVs in the past, and the powerhouse company continues to make incredible products -- I even ranked the QN90A at the top of this list.
The best budget 50-inch TV is the Samsung TU7000 because it packs high-quality entertainment into a low-quality price. When it comes to streaming and gaming, Smart TV capabilities and the refresh rate are the most important features, respectively.
The LG UQ9000 and the LG QNED80 are both incredible options for each category, but the QNED80 is the better choice for gaming due to its 120Hz refresh rate.
Lastly, I picked the TCL S535 based on its compatibility with Dolby Vision and edge-to-edge modern design. With 4 HDMI ports, there's basically no limit to the number of devices you can connect.
A "good price" for a TV is hard to determine -- it depends on your budget and what features you prioritize in a TV. The best 50-inch TVs in this list range from $378-$1,029.
Yes. Sony makes 50-inch TVs, but they are more expensive than Samsung, TCL, and LG TVs. If you're willing to splurge, Sony TVs remain excellent options, as well.
Ideally, your TV stand should elevate your television at least two feet above the floor. Additionally, you will likely want a stand that is 3-5 inches wider than your TV. Most TVs have feet instead of a central stand now, so unless you plan to mount your TV on the wall, a wide stand is necessary.
When it comes to TVs, it's hard to compete with big companies like Samsung, LG, and TCL. The battle for the best TV on the market is really competitive, but after the top few products, the competition seems to fall off.
Here are three more televisions that also offer incredible picture and sound quality: