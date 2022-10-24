/>
What are the best 50-inch TVs and what's a good price?

Upgrade your holiday movie nights with one of the best 50-inch TVs on the market. Samsung has the top TV, but TCL and LG give the brand a run for its money.
Written by Josh Slate, Contributor
Reviewed by Emery Wright

When you're shopping for a new TV, the top three factors you should consider are picture quality, screen size, and color contrast. People use TVs to watch a variety of content: Movies, their favorite sports team, gaming and so much more. These 50-inch TVs are the best of their size, sure to impress no matter your entertainment of choice.

As a gamer who loves a good Netflix show, I care about the quality of my TV. With that in mind, I rounded up the best 50-inch TVs that I would personally purchase and use in my own home. 

Also: Best 4K TVs

In this versatile list, I handpicked each TV to find an option for everyone -- whether you want the best budget device or the best TV for gaming. Here are the top 50-inch TVs on the market with different price points and special features.

Also: Is a 55-inch TV too big for your room and which are the best?

Samsung QN90A

Best 50-inch TV overall
50" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Object Tracking Sound+ technology
  • Automatic color and brightness adjustments
  • Amazing 120hz refresh rate
cons
  • Only one HDMI inputs
  • Dolby Vision not supported
Tech specs: Display Technology: Neo QLED | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Processor: Neo Quantum Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 4

When it comes TVs, Samsung is a leader in picture quality -- and this TV is a prime example. With 4K resolution, this TV features a Neo QLED display among other competitive advancements in the television market.

The Neo Quantum processor TV uses AI-based processing to optimize every scene on your screen to the best possible picture. Plus, the Quantum HDR 32x works with the processor to adjust the color and contrast scene-by-scene. 

But picture isn't the only thing that matters when you're shopping for an expensive TV -- sound quality is just as important. Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology emits realistic sound from speakers located around the TV.

View now at Amazon

LG UQ9000

Best 50-inch TV for streaming
LG Class UQ9000 Series 4K UHD
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Over 300 free LG apps
  • Incredibly thin
  • Active HDR
cons
  • Only 3 HDMI ports
  • Bad glare in some settings
Tech specs: Display Technology: LED | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: A5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 3

If you're a "cable-cutter," you need a TV capable of handling all your streaming apps. Luckily, this LG UQ9000 Series TV has access to over 300 free apps, so you can stream your favorite shows and movies.

This 50-inch TV is powered by a A5 Gen5 AI processor that enables 4K capability and enhanced sound quality. In addition, this 4K UHD provides breathtaking colors with active HDR and AI Brightness control. You can adjust your screen settings on the fly for an exceptional viewing experience.

This TV isn't just an excellent option for streaming -- it offers unique gaming features, too. A built-in game optimizer allows you to change settings quickly with an easy-to-navigate menu. Lastly, to add on to the list of gaming advancements this TV provides, after working with HGiG, LG was able to design HDR capabilities for increased realism and immersion.

View now at Amazon

TCL S535

Best 50-inch TV with Dolby Vision
TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED
Pros & Cons
pros
  • HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision
  • Edge-to-edge glass design
cons
  • Doesn't provide a true black
  • TV automatically opens to Roku home screen
Tech specs: Display Technology: QLED | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: AiPQ Engine with Smart HDR | Smart TV: Roku | HDMI Inputs:

With a slick, modern design and Dolby Vision technology, this TCL TV elevates the game. When developing this TV, TCL put the viewer first -- it looks sleek while the screen is both on and off. Along with Dolby Vision support, Quantum Dot technology produces vivid, lifelike pictures.

Plus, contrast control zones powered by the AiPQ engine automatically adjust contrast throughout your viewing experience. TCL also incorporated an Auto Game Mode to detect when a game is being played. This feature provides smoother action, lower latency, and the best picture settings for your gaming experience.

Additionally, with built-in Roku capabilities, this TV has access to streaming apps with over 500,000 movie and TV show options.

View now at Amazon

LG QNED80

Best 50-inch TV for gaming
LG QNED80 Series 4K
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Two HDMI 2.1 ports
  • Powerful processor
  • Different accounts for customized experience
cons
  • Refresh rate may be lower than advertised in 4K
  • Struggles to connect automatically to some sound bars
Tech specs: Display Technology: | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Processor: a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K | Smart TV: Alexa Built-In | HDMI Inputs: 4

With a built-in game optimizer dashboard, this TV can elevate your gaming experience with easy-to-adjust settings all in one location. Additionally, AMD FreeSync Premium is embedded into LG TVs, so you can enjoy your games with minimal input lag, stuttering, and tearing.

Want to use this beautiful QNED 4K TV for more than just gaming? LG has you covered with Alexa built-in, Hey Google, and Apple AirPlay compatibility, so you can get the most out of your TV. On top of that, advanced technology with HDR10 Pro and local dimming allows your TV to actively respond to ambient lighting, keeping your picture crystal clear at all times.

You won't miss a detail on this TV with the advanced a7 Processor, which creates stunning contrast and rich color. Plus, the processor automatically adjusts picture and sound quality based on what you're watching. Lastly, you can customize your TV by creating separate accounts or personalized recommendations on the latest trending shows. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung TU7000

Best 50-inch TV for the value
Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Pristine picture quality
  • 3-side boundless design
  • Compatible with many home electronics
cons
  • Only 2 HDMI inputs
  • Basic remote design without many options
Tech specs: Display Technology: UHD | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Processor: Crystal Processor 4K | Smart TV: Tizen | HDMI Inputs: 2

You don't need to sacrifice quality to get a TV that fits your budget. The Samsung TU7000 provides excellent picture quality and Smart TV technology at a fraction of the price of other TVs on this list. 

The Crystal Display ensures viewers are immersed in a wide range of vivid color. Some TVs have large borders that partially block the screen, but that's not the case with this Samsung unit. The 3-side boundless design creates a minimalistic appearance. Plus, the Samsung stand allows you to easily hide cables without causing clutter. 

As someone who has used Samsung TVs in the past, I highly recommend the Samsung TU7000 you're in the TV market.

View now at Best Buy

What is the best 50-inch TV?

In my opinion, Samsung is the industry leader when it comes to mid-size and large TVs -- and the QN90A TV is a perfect example. Whether you need a device to enjoy sports, movies, shows, or video games, this TV has all the options to enhance your experience. 

But before you decide which TV to purchase, consider the following price points and features that could affect your viewing experience.

50-inch TV

Price

Refresh Rate

HDMI 2.1 Inputs

Samsung QN90A

$1,029

120Hz

LG UQ9000

$397

60Hz

0

TCL S535

$430

60Hz

0

LG QNED80

$597

120Hz

2

Samsung TU7000 

$378

60Hz

0

Which is the right 50-inch TV for you?

It ultimately depends on personal preference and what you need your TV for. Before you click "Add to Cart," check out this table -- it could simplify your search for the perfect TV.

Choose this 50-inch TV

If you want…

Samsung QN90A

An excellent 50-inch TV with all the bells and whistles

LG UQ900

A TV built to handle all your streaming apps

TCL S535

A TV with Dolby Vision support

LG QNED80

A TV with a high refresh rate for gaming

Samsung TU7000

A budget-friendly option with excellent picture and sound quality

How did we choose these 50-inch TVs?

I analyzed the best 50-inch TVs and narrowed it down to the top five units on the market based on various categories. I have used various Samsung TVs in the past, and the powerhouse company continues to make incredible products -- I even ranked the QN90A at the top of this list.

The best budget 50-inch TV is the Samsung TU7000 because it packs high-quality entertainment into a low-quality price. When it comes to streaming and gaming, Smart TV capabilities and the refresh rate are the most important features, respectively. 

The LG UQ9000 and the LG QNED80 are both incredible options for each category, but the QNED80 is the better choice for gaming due to its 120Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, I picked the TCL S535 based on its compatibility with Dolby Vision and edge-to-edge modern design. With 4 HDMI ports, there's basically no limit to the number of devices you can connect. 

What is a good price for a 50-inch TV?

A "good price" for a TV is hard to determine -- it depends on your budget and what features you prioritize in a TV. The best 50-inch TVs in this list range from $378-$1,029. 

Does Sony make a 50-inch TV?

Yes. Sony makes 50-inch TVs, but they are more expensive than Samsung, TCL, and LG TVs. If you're willing to splurge, Sony TVs remain excellent options, as well.

How high should a TV stand be for a 50-inch TV?

Ideally, your TV stand should elevate your television at least two feet above the floor. Additionally, you will likely want a stand that is 3-5 inches wider than your TV. Most TVs have feet instead of a central stand now, so unless you plan to mount your TV on the wall, a wide stand is necessary.

Are there alternative 50-inch TVs worth considering?

When it comes to TVs, it's hard to compete with big companies like Samsung, LG, and TCL. The battle for the best TV on the market is really competitive, but after the top few products, the competition seems to fall off.

Here are three more televisions that also offer incredible picture and sound quality:

