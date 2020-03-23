This iOS bug could seriously affect your work from home plans

Apple has acknowledged that a bug exists in iOS 13 Personal Hotspot feature that may cause users to not be able to connect.

The Personal Hotspot feature allows users to use their cellular connection to create a Wi-Fi hotspot that other devices can connect to.

According to MacRumors, Apple has told Authorized Service Providers to expect complaints from users being unable to connect using the feature, and from users who experience data performance issues.

The temporary fix currently offered by Apple is, rather predictably, for users to toggle the feature off and on.

In my experience as a heavy Personal Hotspot user, this is not a new issue. While I've found this feature to be useful, I've also found it to be unreliable at times. This has dated back for me to the release of the feature, and across a large number of iOS devices.

The unreliability of the Persona Hotspot feature is part of the reason why when traveling I prefer to carry a dedicated mobile hotspot, such as the Netgear Nighthawk M1 or M2 mobile routers. These are far more dependable and flexible than iOS's built-in hotspot feature, and means I don't run down my iPhone's battery as quickly.

If you're relying on hotspotting for your work from home plan, I recommend having a backup.

