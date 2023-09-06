'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Microsoft Office alternative is just $45 for life
Whether you're a student or working professional, you're most likely familiar with Microsoft 365 and Google Suite for your day-to-day productivity and larger products. But these platforms both have a downside: Microsoft 365 charges a yearly subscription fee, and Google Suite has limited features.
But don't worry -- it's possible to get the best of both worlds, with OfficeSuite. Right now, StackSocial is running an offer where you can get a lifetime subscription to their personal plan for $45 (reg. $120) or their family plan for $65 (reg. $180). You won't find better prices anywhere else.
Five apps, one suite
OfficeSuite is built to feel familiar, even if you've never used it before. Its design and app layout is similar to Microsoft Office and Google Suite, so there won't be much of a learning curve before you can use your new programs to their fullest potential.
Documents is your Word/Google Docs substitute; Slides is like PowerPoint/Google Slides; Sheets is like Excel/Google Sheets; and Mail is like Outlook/Gmail. You'll also get a two-in-one PDF reader and converter for all of your document-handling needs.
Each app is fully compatible with Microsoft, Google Suite, iWork, and other major file formats, so you can convert any existing documents into OfficeSuite. Finally, you can keep all of your written projects, presentations, budget spreadsheets, and more in one place.
Work seamlessly and securely
OfficeSuite allows each user to work across devices. The personal plan grants access to just one user, while the family plan has access for six users. Each user can connect up to three devices, including a Windows PC and two iOS or Android mobile devices.
All of your Documents, Slides, Sheets, Mail, and PDF files are stored in a 50GB cloud that you can access from any device. You could also connect your existing cloud storage platform instead, if you prefer.
Sign up for a lifetime subscription of OfficeSuite with a personal plan for $45 (reg. $120) or a family plan for $65 (reg. $180).