This mini PC is a basically a Mac Mini​ for Windows users

Remember when PCs were huge beige boxes that took up half your desk? OK, many of you don't. But I do -- so the fact that a powerful PC can be crammed into a box that fits in the palm of your hand still surprises me.

But here's what's even more surprising: when that mini PC is also easy to upgrade.

You see, most of the mini-systems you come across are an absolute pain to upgrade.

Not the AS6 by Geekom.

Geekom AS6 tech specs

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache, 3.3 - 4.9 GHz)

: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache, 3.3 - 4.9 GHz) GPU : AMD Radeon 680M

: AMD Radeon 680M Operating System : Windows 11 Pro

: Windows 11 Pro Memory : 32GB dual-channel DDR5-4800Mhz SODIMM (supports up to 64GB)

: 32GB dual-channel DDR5-4800Mhz SODIMM (supports up to 64GB) Storage : 1TB SSD

: 1TB SSD Storage Upgrade Options : 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD (supports up to 2TB NVMe drives), 1 x 2.5-inch SATA HDD (supports up to 2TB)

: 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD (supports up to 2TB NVMe drives), 1 x 2.5-inch SATA HDD (supports up to 2TB) Interface : 2 x USB Type-C, 2 x HDMI 2.1 Port, 1 x Display Port 1.4, 1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 x Audio Jack

: 2 x USB Type-C, 2 x HDMI 2.1 Port, 1 x Display Port 1.4, 1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 5 x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 x Audio Jack Wireless Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2

: Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2 Item Dimensions : 4.72 x 5.11 x 2.28 inches

: 4.72 x 5.11 x 2.28 inches Item Weight: 1.98 lbs

First off, this thing is a powerhouse. Packing an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX octa-core CPU and Radeon 680M graphics, this is no tiny PC designed for lightweight tasks. This thing is built to chew through heavy workloads.

The AS6 is a powerhouse, packed with high-end components. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Think of a Mac Mini, but for Windows users.

And speaking of Windows, this PC comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and ready to run.

It's a monster of a PC in a tiny form factor!

But performance is not what makes this tiny PC so special. What separates this from a lot of mini PCs out there is how easy it is to open it up to get inside to upgrade.

See, a lot of companies can make a small PC, but opening them becomes a nightmare of broken bits.

To get inside the Geekom AS6, you need a screwdriver to undo four screws -- and you're in. This system is so well designed that the screws --which are part of the rubber feet -- are captive so you can't lose them.

This is such a great touch!

Opening the AS6 is a matter of unscrewing four screws! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The AS6 opens up so easily, and once inside you have access to everything – M.2 slots, RAM, and the SATA slot. You do need to be careful of the ribbon cable between the two halves, but as long as you're aware of this, it shouldn't present a problem.

The AS6 is a real joy to work on.

The spare M.2 and SATA slots mean that you can pack up to 6TB of storage into this system.

Inside the AS6 Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The power supply for the system is external, a very high-quality unit, and should offer years of service.

Then there are the ports -- so many ports!

On the front, you have two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and an audio jack; on the back, you'll find even more – an Ethernet port, three USB ports, a USB-C port, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort. Oh, and then there's the power port.

Ports galore! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Another thing that's top-notch about the AS6 is cooling.

The processor, GPU, and storage drives are going to generate a lot of heat, and this heat needs to be dissipated to the outside world. A lot of mini PCs I've tested fail at this, and fail badly, so much so that I've had to pull the plug on the review.

Not the AS6.

This system handles the heat like a champ, even when the ambient air temperature is high – as it has been here in the UK for the past few weeks. Yes, there is a cooling fan, and this fan is far from silent, but all things considered, this is a very well-designed cooling system.

This is a powerful, high-end system, and as such commands a hefty price tag. The Geekom AS6 equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX is currently available on Amazon for $899, and right now you can get $100 off by clicking the coupon. For $750 you can get the lower-specced AS6 equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7 7735H, and right now you can get $70 off this by clicking the coupon.