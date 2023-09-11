This charging cable with a twist works on every device, even your new iPhone 15

Magic 180 Cable Pro by Raycon Raycon/ZDNET

Cables are a fact of life, and -- if you're like me -- you probably have too many cables in your life. While I'm never going to get to a place where one cable is all I need, it's handy to have one cable in my bag that will work for everything.

And that's what the Magic 180 Cable Pro by Raycon -- a name that's synonymous with low-cost, high-quality earbuds -- promises to deliver.

Also: Apple is replacing the iPhone's Lightning port with USB-C: What buyers need to know

This is a charging cable with a twist.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Magic 180 Cable Pro by Raycon The ultimate all-in-one, 100-watt fast-charging cable for iOS, micro USB and USB Type-C devices. View at Raycon Global

OK, so what we have here is a 6.6-foot super-tough, abrasion-resistant silicone cord, one end featuring a USB-C connector, and the other a swiveling magnetic connector, onto which you can attach different tips.

You get three different tips -- USB-C, Lightning, and micro USB.

Connectors are all high-quality. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You also get a USB-C to USB-C converter for the other end of the cable, making this suitable for pretty much every combination.

These tips fit onto the cable using magnets, and I'm a big fan of cables with magnetic connectors.

I like them not only because I can swap ends, but also because the magnetic connector acts as a safety breakaway that prevents me from dragging my laptop or smartphone onto the floor if I foolishly trip over the cord.

The neodymium magnets hold the ends in place when you need them to, but will let go before the cable can drag the gadget to the ground. I can't tell you how many times magnetic breakaways have saved me from expensive repair bills.

There's a downside to magnetic breakaway connectors, however: They can break away when you don't want them to.

Also: The iPhone 15's USB-C upgrade may have serious implications for the charging accessory future

This is where the swivel comes into play.

This swiveling function allows the connector to move through 180 degrees without bending the cable, stressing the connector, or causing the breakaway bit to break away. I had some initial doubts about the swivel, but it's super smooth, has no impact on the performance of the cable, and can carry 100W of power, making it powerful enough to charge modern laptops.

The 180-degree swivel, swiveling! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I was surprised it could carry this much power, but I've tested it, and it works fine under heavy loads for extended periods.

Also: This $20 USB-C cable comes with a built-in power meter for the data enthusiast

On the swivel end, there's a green LED that lights up when it's charging a device. This is only on one side of the cable, which is a nice compromise because if you don't want to be blinded by it, you can flip it over.

There's an LED to show the device is charging ... but just on one side. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Magic 180 Cable Pro retails for a very reasonable $29.99. It's a surprisingly versatile cable, and the swivel end is actually a useful feature as opposed to being a lame gimmick.

Raycon also makes a 3.6-foot Magic 180 Cable that has a braided sheath and no USB-C to USB-C converter for $10 less.