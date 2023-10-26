This new camera has Content Credentials built-in as a response to AI-generated images

Adobe/Leica

With the rise of AI-generated images, distinguishing between fabricated and authentic images is increasingly difficult. The camera manufacturer Leica is attempting to combat that issue with the release of its latest camera, the Leica M11-P.

On Thursday, Leica dropped the Leica M11-P, the world's first camera to have Content Credentials built-in, which enables a picture to have detailed metadata included at the point of capture, which serves as a "nutitional label" for the image.

The metadata includes details such as the camera make and model, who captured the image, and when and how it was captured, as seen by the photo below.

Each image will have its own digital signature that can be easily used to verify the authenticity of the images on the Content Credentials site or the Leica FOTOS app, according to the release.

"The Leica M11-P launch will advance the CAI's goal of empowering photographers everywhere to attach Content Credentials to their images at the point of capture, creating a chain of authenticity from camera to cloud and enabling photographers to maintain a degree of control over their art, story and context," said Santiago Lyon, head of advocacy and education at the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

If a user does not want to participate and would rather use the camera like they would with any other device, the Content Credentials feature works on an opt-in basis.

The secure metadata meets the CoaliIon for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, a Joint Development Foundation that combines the Adobe-led CAI and Project Origin, a Microsoft- and BBC-led initiative focused on tackling misinformation in digital news.

According to the C2PA site, the organization is dedicated to building, "an end-to-end open technical standard to provide publishers, creators, and consumers with opt-in, flexible ways to understand the authenticity and provenance of different types of media."

In addition to the Content Credentials feature, the camera comes with other specs that make it a compelling purchase, including a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor, Triple Resolution Technology, a Maestro-III processor, and 256GB of internal memory.

The Leica M11-P will retail for €8,950, roughly $9,461, and will be available globally at all Leica Stores online and authorized dealers, starting today.