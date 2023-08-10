'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This power bank charges 3 ways, works great for iPhone and Android, and even has a kickstand
I've been carrying power banks with me ever since they hit the market more than a decade ago. But if there was one thing that would bring an end to the fun and games, that was forgetting a charging cable.
With the advent of wireless charging, and then wireless power banks, forgetting your charging cable is no longer a big deal. But one thing I find very restrictive about wireless power banks is that, well, most of them don't offer you a port to charge non-wireless devices from.
With Ugreen's new MagSafe 10,000mAh power bank you get the best of all worlds -- wireless charging, along with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.
Ugreen MagSafe 10,000mAh power bank
The wireless battery bank can charge three devices at the same time, supporting up to 15W wireless charging, a maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output, and a maximum 20W USB-C output.
Ugreen MagSafe 10,000mAh Battery Pack
- Capacity: 10,000mAh/3.7V/37Wh
- Dimensions: 0.75 x 2.68 x 4.45 in (19 x 68 x 113 mm)
- Weight: 7.94 oz (225 g)
- USB-C Input: 5V3A 9V2.22A 12V1.67A 20W Max
- USB-C Output: 5V3A 9V2.22A 12V1.67A 20W Max
- USB-A Output: 4.5V5A 5V4.5A 5V3A 9V2A 12V1.5A 22.5W Max
- Wireless Charging Output: 5W for AirPods 2/3/Pro; 7.5W for iPhone 12/13/14 Series; Max 15W for Android devices
- USB-C Input Protocols: PD3.0/PD2.0/FCP/AFC/BC1.2/5V Adaptive
- USB-C Output Protocols: PD3.0/PD2.0/QC3.0/QC2.0/FCP/AFC/APPLE 5V2.4A/BC1.2/5V Adaptive
- USB-A Output Protocols: SCP/QC3.0/QC2.0/FCP/AFC/APPLE 5V2.4A/BC1.2/5V Adaptive
- Wireless Charging Protocols: Qi
From a capacity point of view, 10,000mAh isn't huge, but it's enough to charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max 1.7 times or an iPhone 14 twice. And yet the minimalist design means it is small enough to unobtrusively slip into a pocket or bag.
There's no point in having a power bank if you leave it at home! And the 10,000mAh capacity is fine for taking it onto airlines.
You can also make use of that power in three ways -- there's the wireless charging pad on the top, along with a USB-A and USB-C port. This offers the best of all worlds, allowing you to charge your phone and other devices such as earbuds.
And yes, you can use all three ports simultaneously.
On the power bank is a kickstand that allows it to hold the iPhone at an angle, either in vertical or horizontal orientation. And it's a decent enough kickstand, strong enough to not feel flimsy and fragile, and it folds away nicely.
A nice touch!
The Ugreen MagSafe 10,000mAh power bank is, for me, a winner. Yes, there are times when I want a huge power bank, but I also know that they're easy to leave at home. This is perfect for those overnight trips, or perhaps carrying as an emergency backup in case you -- or someone around you -- runs out of power.