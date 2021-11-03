Why you can trust ZDNet
Best iPhone power bank 2021: Your top charging options

Here are power banks to help keep you -- and your iPhone -- going all day long.

Got an iPhone? Finding it hard to make it through the day on a single battery charge? You're not alone!

You need a power bank.

It's rare for me to go anywhere without the comfort and security of having a power bank. After weeks (and sometimes months) of testing each product, these are my top recommendations for you:

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple engineering and Apple pricing

apple-magsafe-please-work.png
Apple

If you have a new iPhone featuring MagSafe -- an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 -- and you like to stay inside the Apple ecosystem, then the MagSafe Battery Pack could be the power bank for you!

Small and portable, the MagSafe Battery Pack is designed to be unobtrusive by magnetically attaching to the back of your iPhone, 

At 1460mAh, this is a small power bank. But it's good enough for up to 60 percent additional charge for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, or 40 percent additional charge for the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It's also not cheap, but you are buying an Apple-branded product. And in all fairness, it's a super-handy, super-portable power bank.

$99 at Amazon

Anker Astro E1

Super portable and affordable

Anker Astro E1
Anker

This is a 6700mAh power bank that's no bigger than a candy bar. It's my go-to when I need a super-portable power bank that's good enough for a couple of recharges -- even if I'm using the big Pro Max iPhones.

This is a tough, well-made power bank that comes at a very good price.

$30 at Amazon

Zendure A6PD

Tough enough for daily use

Zendure A6PD
Zendure

When I want a power bank that's a little beefier, that's when I turn to the Zendure A6PD. This one has a capacity of 20,100mAh and an output of 45W via the USB-C port. It's crush-proof and impact-resistant, so it can take a lot of wear and tear.

Not only do I use the A6PD when I'm out and about, but I also use it to keep my GoPro running when doing long time-lapses and to keep my lens warmer running when doing night photography.

This power bank has been tested to the extreme. 

$54 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10,000 PD Redux

Built for any scenario

anker-powercore-please-work.png
Anker

A "not-too-big, not-too-small" power bank, this product falls into the Goldilocks zone -- big enough for a few recharges and still small enough to carry.

I'm a fan of the Anker brand, and this is another gadget that I've taken out and about in cities (and the wilds) in several countries. Anker power banks are well-built, robust, and highly-reliable. This is a power bank that's built for daily use.

$50 at Amazon

Belkin BOOSTCHARGE

You'll never forget your charging cable

Belkin BOOSTCHARGE

The biggest downer is to discover that you have a power bank, but you don't have a cable. The Belkin BOOSTCHARGE removes this possibility because it features built-in Lightning and USB-C cables.

This power bank also uses passthrough, which means that you can charge your iPhone while charging the power bank. The 10,000mAh capacity makes it perfect for slipping into a pocket or bag.

I initially had concerns about the robustness of the cables, but they've stood the test of time.

$61 at Amazon

OmniCharge Omni 20+ 20,000mAh

More like a charging computer

OmniCharge Omni 20+ 20000mah

This is more like a charging computer than a power bank.

This is a 20,000mAh power bank that outputs AC power and DC power, has USB-A and USB-C, and supports wireless charging. This is the perfect mobile charging station for people who travel with not only an iPhone, but an entourage of other devices.

You can use this to charge everything from laptops to earbuds. It's a go-anywhere, charge-pretty-much-anything power bank.

$199 at Amazon

FAQ

How did I choose these products?

I test each and every power bank I recommend.

I don't mean I test them for a couple of days; no, I test them for weeks and months, subjecting them to drops, falls, bumps, and exposure to the elements.

These are all products that I use daily and trust to keep my iPhone (and other devices) charged up.

Does charging your battery from a power bank damage the battery on the iPhone?

While I have come across a small number of badly made power banks and chargers that can harm a smartphone, overall, power banks are safe and work the same as a regular charger.

What is the best power bank?

The power bank you have with you when you need one! Big power banks are great, but their size and weight make them unwieldy and more likely to be left at home.

Are these power banks allowed on an airplane?

Yes, all of the power banks listed above are TSA compliant. 

I can find a power bank for $5, so why should I spend more?

Those power banks work. In my experience, however, they don't offer the capacities that they claim and don't last as long as a decent power bank from a reputable manufacturer.


