This Samsung T5 SSD camera mount is a must-have accessory for content creators
Anyone who's ever done anything with film knows the Smallrig name. The company makes gadgets for just about anything you might need to make your video shoot easier. Any time I find myself needing a unique gadget for filming, I immediately search the Smallrig store on Amazon, trusting they'll have exactly what I'm looking for.
Such was the case when I started using a Z Cam E2-F6 cinema camera for video shoots. This particular camera is capable of employing external drives (such as the Samsung T5 SSDs), which I was more than happy to use (as the internal cards can be quite expensive).
However, upon purchasing the drives, I realized I'd need a way to mount them to my camera cage.
Hello, Smallrig!
The Smallrig T5/T7 drive mount
This handy mount makes it easy to employ Samsung T5/T7 external drives for filming.
Smallrig makes an easy-to-use mount, specifically for Samsung T5 drives, that can be attached to your camera cage. The mount even includes a tension screw to keep your USB Type-C cable snuggly attached, so you don't have to worry about it coming unplugged during filming.
You can purchase the mount for either a 4K/6K cage or a 6K Pro cage. The mount is made of aluminum, so the weight is negligible.
Speaking of weight…
The specs
There really isn't much to say about the specs, but here they are:
- Uses ¼" - 20 bolts to attach to camera cage (included).
- Weight - 58 grams.
- Dimensions - 2.85 x 1.93 x 1.05 inches.
- Uses two adjustable wingnuts (one for clamping the drive and one for clamping the cable).
- Compatible with Smallrig cages 2203B, CVB2254B, CVB2255B, 2203, CVB2254, and CVB2255.
- Cost is around $23.90 for 4K/6K cage and $18.90 for 6K Pro cage.
- Works with both Samsung T5 and T7 drives.
I would venture to say the mount would also work with any camera cage that uses ¼" - 20 bolts but your mileage may vary.
How it performs
It's a mount. That's all it does. It performs that function flawlessly.
What more needs to be said?
Well, other than the ability to securely hold my drives in place, while not interfering with the filming process, the feature I like the most is the clamp that prevents the USB Type-C cable from popping loose.
The only thing to keep in mind with this feature is that you must tighten the cable clamp down first (with the drive clamp wingnut spun out of the way). If you don't tighten the clamps in that order, you may find the drive clamp in the way of tightening the cable clamp.
Other than that one little quirk, this mount makes using the Samsung T5/T7 drives effortless. And given the low cost of the mount, this should be an absolute no-brainer for those who film with cameras that support Samsung T5/T7 drives and have their hardware secured within a cage.
This gadget might not make you a better filmmaker but it will certainly make the process more reliable and cost-effective. On top of that, it'll probably lead you down a Smallrig rabbit hole that'll have you buying more mounts and gadgets than you ever thought you needed.