I love my Samsung Bespoke refrigerator, and you can buy one for $900 off right now
It's 2024, so it's only natural that your refrigerator be as future-forward as your smartphone. After buying my first home, one of the first major appliances I wanted to look for was a nice refrigerator packed with software features. With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub fits all of our favorite foods with ease -- and it's currently on sale at Best Buy for $880 off.
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the latest line of Bespoke AI home appliances, including the Bespoke 4-door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision, which is currently on sale at Best Buy right now. You'll find several other models on sale for up to $900 off as well.
The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator has just about everything you can ask for. This fridge also includes interchangeable door panels, which come in a variety of colors and finishes. Unlike your typical stainless steel refrigerator, as your style evolves, you can mix and match the colored panels as you please.
The Samsung Family Hub lets us see inside our refrigerator, manage our calendars, stream music, see who's at the front door, and much more, all right from our fridge.
But my favorite part would be the beverage and dual ice center. This fridge offers a water dispenser and autofill water pitcher, plus a dual ice maker with cubed ice and ice bites.
If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, the Samsung Bespoke fridge is a great and unique option for your home. Its elegant style will spruce up any kitchen and its spacious interior will get you excited to go grocery shopping every week.
