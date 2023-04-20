/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Computing PCs

This sub-$400 mini PC is powerful enough to connect with up to three monitors

The AceMagician mini PC weighs around three pounds, costs a fraction of flagship desktops, yet still offers a performant range of specs.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Mini gaming PC on a gree background
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'm a big fan of mini PCs. PCs no longer need to be enormous boxes that take up huge swathes of desk space. There's something very satisfying about packing a huge amount of power into a small, inconspicuous package.

And the AceMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC is a tiny system that doesn't cut corners on power, and it looks good too!

Also: Want a Flipper Zero without paying inflated prices? Now's your chance

ACEMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

AceMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC

The compact tower houses 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U, and so much more.

View at Amazon

Tech specs

  • Processor: Ryzen 5 5600U, 6-cores/12-threads, base clock speed 2.3GHz/turbo clock speed up to 4.2GHz
  • Graphics: Radeon Graphics
  • RAM: 2x 8GB SODIMM 2,666MHz DDR4 modules (expandable to 64GB)
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 SSD
  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Ports: 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Mbit), 1x Gigabit LAN adapter, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x universal audio jack
  • OS: Windows 11 Pro
  • Size: ‎5.23 x 2.83 x 6.15 inches / 13.3 x 7.2 x 15.6 cm
  • Weight: 3.27 lb / 1.48 kg 

The AMR5 is a really interesting system. Built around the very capable Ryzen 5 5600U processor and backed with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, this machine packs a lot of punch into a tiny package that you can hold in your hand or pop into a bag.

Also: Assembling a rig on a budget? How to build a gaming PC for $550

There are ports galore on both the front and back, with USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, and DisplayPort on offer. One downside is that, sadly, there's only one USB-C port -- because the system has two M.2 SSD slots.

Side view of the ACEMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC

AceMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC -- ports galore (but only one USB-C port).

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The array of ports allows up to three displays to be connected to the AMR5, giving it a great deal of flexibility.

One thing I really like is the speed control knob that switches the system between silent mode (which offers a quieter, more subdued experience), performance mode (more power, but also more fan noise), and auto (a more middle-of-the-road experience).

ACEMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC speed control knob

AceMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC speed control knob

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The system is packed with cool RGB lighting, giving you that disco experience. If you want to turn off the disco experience, you can download the RGB control software from the AceMagician website.

Mini PC illuminated with RGB lighting on a green background

Cool RGB lighting (that you can turn off if you aren't feeling in the mood for a disco)

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Another brilliant feature is that the side panel is held in place using magnets, which you can quickly and easily pop off the side cover to gain access to the RAM and SSD.

ACEMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC easy to remove side panel

AceMagician AMR5 Mini Gaming PC has an easy-to-remove side panel

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There's also a spare M.2 slot if you want to give the system a storage boost -- a recommended M.2 drive would be the excellent 2TB WD_BLACK SN770.

Also: These M.2 SSDs are my must-have storage drivers

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, and in my testing, everything worked great right out of the box, with the only software I needed to download being the software to control the RGB lighting.

You get a lot for your money here. 

And speaking of, the 16GB AMR5 is currently available for $399, while the 32GB version is $499. Both are spectacularly good prices considering what you're getting. If you're in the market for a small, powerful, yet affordable PC, this is a system worth taking a closer look at! 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's what you need to know

How to use ChatGPT

How to use ChatGPT: What you need to know now

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI art generators: DALL-E 2 and other fun alternatives to try