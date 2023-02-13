'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There's no doubt that SSDs (solid-state drives) are faster and more reliable than HDDs (hard disk drives), but not all SSDs are created the same.
One big difference is how they connect to the PC. Regular SSDs and HDDs connect using a port called a SATA (Serial AT Attachment) port, but many modern motherboards offer a faster port built directly to the motherboard using a port called an M.2.
Go to your favorite online retailer, and you'll be faced with loads of brands all offering an array of different M.2 storage drives. So, which one should you choose? Don't worry! I've simplified things for you and picked out the best M.2 SSDs. The choice now is much easier… but keep in mind the faster and more storage capacity you need, the more it'll cost you.
I'll also show you what you need to build yourself an awesome external storage drive using an M.2 drive.
Also:
Features:
Crucial is a great brand that offers storage and RAM at a really good price, which makes it a great choice for budget M.2 drives. You'll can find cheaper M.2 drives, but I wouldn't want to trust them with my data!
Features
I've been putting WD_BLACK storage into gaming PCs for years now, and they never disappoint. This M.2 drive is no exception. It's super-fast, super reliable, and built from quality components to offer the best lifespan possible.
There are two versions, one with a heatsink and one without, and I recommend the one with the heatsink because it will dissipate heat better, which on turn makes it more reliable and gives you a longer life.
Features
Samsung is a big name in storage, and the PRO series has consistently offered the best performance, reliability, fantastic power efficiency, and life possible -- but at a price!
The 990 PRO is one of the best drives out there, perfect for those looking for a high-capacity drive that won't let them down.
Features
This enclosure is the best way to build your own M.2 external storage drive.
You buy the drive, pick the M.2 drive you need, slip the drive into the enclosure, and away you go!
I think this is a great alternative to buying a ready-made external drive. With this system, if you ever need to replace or upgrade the drive, you can do it easily.
I've outlined the build steps here.
The Crucial P2 500GB 3D M.2 SSD offers a great balance of affordability, performance, and reliability. It's not the fastest drive on the market, but it's a solid choice for those looking for a cost-effective M.2 SSD. With its 500GB capacity, it's suitable for most everyday users, but those with more demanding storage needs may want to consider other options.
Best M.2 SSD
Price
Features
Crucial P2 500GB 3D M.2 SSD
Around $38
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Gaming M.2 SSD
Around $123
Samsung 990 PRO 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD
Around $289
Satechi USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free Enclosure for M.2 PCIE NVME and SATA SSD
Around $45
Two things are going to add to the price of your M.2 purchase -- speed and capacity. The more of ether one of these you need, the more it's going to cost.
Choose this M.2 SSD…
If you want…
Crucial P2 500GB 3D M.2 SSD
A budget drive that's perfect for a basic PC
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Gaming M.2 SSD
To give a gaming PC a performance boost
Samsung 990 PRO 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD
The ultimate performance, capacity, and life
Satechi USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free Enclosure for M.2 PCIE NVME and SATA SSD
To build your own M.2 portable storage drive
These are all M.2 drives that I've tested and used over the past few months. The tests included stress tests and performance tests (carried out using CrystalDisk and AJA System Test. Along with personal testing, I've checked through reviews left by buyers on a number of retailers to confirm reliability. This combination of personal testing and research allowed me to determine the top M.2 SSDs based on their performance, reliability, and user satisfaction. These five drives have stood out as the best options on the market.
M.2 is a type of solid-state drive (SSD) that is small and used for data storage. It connects directly to the motherboard of a computer, rather than using a traditional SATA III connection. This allows for faster data transfer speeds and improved performance compared to traditional SATA-based SSDs.
In terms of pronunciation, "M.2" is typically pronounced "M-dot-two."
Yes.
You'll see sizes like 2242, 2260, and 2280.
Here the first two numbers are the width in millimeters -- 22mm is the width of commercially available M.2 drives -- and the next two (or sometimes three) numbers are the length, again in millimeters.
To know of there are size restrictions to the M.2 drive you can use, check the manual for your computer's motherboard or enclosure.
M.2 slots come in two "keyings," that prevent the drive being inserted the wrong way. Older systems used a B key, and newer systems use an M key.
Modern drives come in two flavors -- M key or B+M which will fit into both the newer and older slots.
The contacts on the drive slots into its connector at an angle of 30-degree from the motherboard. Not vertically. Not horizontal. At a shallow angle.
Insert the connector all the way into the slot, and then gently push it down flat to the motherboard, and finally fix it to the board using the retaining screw.
