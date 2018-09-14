Thomson Reuters seeks tech startups in Brazil

Media and information giant Thomson Reuters is looking to attract technology startups focused in the tax and foreign trade segments for its new acceleration initiative in Brazil.

Carried out with the Brazilian Association of Lawtechs and Legaltechs and startup community Campinas Tech, the acceleration scheme is aimed at attracting new businesses with a scalable, proven offering.

The idea is that the selected startups can bring innovation to product suites developed by Thomson Reuters that cover areas including tax duties and automation of processes related to foreign trade, by using technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

According to Thomson Reuters, the chosen ventures will be accelerated for three months, while working on the planning and execution of proofs of concept of their innovations on the company's tax and trade suites ONESOURCE Mastersaf e ONESOURCE Global Trade.

The program will pick eight companies following the application process. These startups will then present their pitches on October 31 to a judging panel, where four ventures will be chosen to participate.

Startups can apply via the initiative's website until September 16.