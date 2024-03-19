Threads kicks off 'Trending Now' feed in the US - here's how to access it

Photo by Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images

Threads has finally launched another feature that users have been requesting, namely a Trending Now feed. Available in the US, Trending Now displays the hottest topics being discussed on Threads on any given day. The goal is to encourage people to learn about and chime in on popular and relevant subjects.

"Trending now is rolling out to the US today so you can see what people are talking about on Threads," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.

Those of you in the US can access the Trending Now feed via the Threads website and the mobile app for iOS or Android. Either way, select the Search magnifying glass icon. The Trending Now topics appear at the top. Tap or click a specific topic to view the latest posts about it.

For its debut on Tuesday, the Trending Topics feed highlighted five subjects, including the day's Spring equinox, Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly being picked as the next James Bond, Netflix unveiling a new sports series, the latest legal woes of Trump lawyer Alina Habba, and Trump suing ABC and George Stephanopoulos for allegedly defaming him in an interview with South Carolina representative Nancy Mace.

The Trending Topics is one feature that certain other social networks already offer. X, aka Twitter, provides a list of trending topics in its Explore section. To catch up with the likes of X, Threads started testing top topics in the US last month. Zuckerberg has also promised that it would reach other countries and languages once the feature is up and running.

In his own post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the trending topics will be accessible from the search page and the For You feed. To generate the feed, Threads taps into AI to learn what subjects people are discussing on the platform, according to Mosseri. But the topics are also reviewed by plain, old-fashioned human beings.

"Our content specialists will review the topics selected by our AI systems to make sure they're not duplicative or confusing, but by and large, we want them to accurately represent what is actually topical on Threads," Mosseri said, adding that political trends are eligible for the list.