How to join and use Meta's Twitter rival Threads

There's a new social network in town, and it's now freely available. Known as Threads, the new platform is the latest creation of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and is designed as an alternative to Twitter. Whether you wish to join Threads as a permanent member or just want to see what the fuss is about, here are the steps to hop onboard.
Threads is only available to Instagram users as it taps directly into your account. If you don't yet have an Instagram profile and still want to take Threads for a spin, browse to the Instagram website and click the Sign up link. At the next page, add your name, email address, and a password and then click Sign up. Add your birthday and confirm your account via a code texted to your phone. You're now set up with Instagram.
Posting and responding to posts on Threads is supported only through the mobile app, though you can access and read posts for specific accounts via the website. To get started, download Threads from Apple's App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android and then fire up the app.
If your Instagram account name already appears at the bottom of the initial screen, just tap it. If not, tap the option for Log in with Instagram and then sign in with your account. You can then opt to save your login information if you wish.
The Profile screen then asks you to confirm your name, write a bio, and then add a link to a website. If you already have that information in Instagram and want to use it in Threads, just tap the button for Import from Instagram. Otherwise, add those details manually.
The Privacy screen asks if you want to make your profile public or private. With a public profile, anyone can see, share, and interact with your content. With a private profile, only your approved followers can see and interact with your content. Choose the type of profile you want and tap Next.
Next, you're asked to choose the Instagram accounts that you want to follow on Threads. Review the list of accounts and tap Follow for any that you wish to include. Naturally, any account you pick would need to join Threads to be available. To follow all accounts, tap the button for Follow all. An account that's already active on Threads will display a Following button. An account that hasn't yet joined will display a Cancel button in case you change your mind. When done, tap Next.
The next screen explains how Threads works. Read the fine print and then click the button for Join Threads. You're then taken to the main feed for Threads.
From there, swipe down the screen to view the posts on your main feed. As with Twitter, you'll see posts created by the accounts you follow as well as those reposted from other accounts.
Spot a post you like and want to respond to it? Threads offers a few options. Tap the heart icon to indicate that you like the post. Tap the Reply icon and type a reply to it. Tap the next icon to report or quote the post. And tap the fourth icon to add it to your Instagram story or feed, post it on Twitter, copy the link, or share it via another app or service.
To seek out more accounts to follow, tap the Search icon. The app will display suggested accounts that may interest you. To find accounts based on a topic or name, type a word or term in the search field. Threads then displays accounts that match your search term. Tap Follow to follow any of them.
To see your followers, replies, mentions, and other activity, tap the heart icon at the bottom. The All screen shows your current followers and any private accounts that you've requested to follow. Any private account you ask to follow needs to approve your request. Tap Follow to follow someone who's following you. Tap the other tabs to see replies, mentions, and your verified status.
To add your own post to Threads, tap the New Thread icon at the bottom. Type your post. To attach a photo or video, tap the paper clip icon and select the item you want to add. When done, tap Post. Your post then appears on your feed and the feed of anyone who follows you. Any account on Threads can then like your post, reply to it, repost it or quote it, and share it.
Tap the profile icon at the bottom. This screen shows the posts and replies you've submitted. Here, you can also edit and share your profile details. Tap the globe icon at the top to view and adjust your privacy settings. Tap the Instagram icon at the top to view your Instagram posts and profile.
Tap the settings icon at the top of the profile screen. From here, you're able to invite friends to Threads via other apps and services, manage your notifications, adjust your privacy settings, review your account options, and access help information for Threads.
Finally, you can access specific Threads accounts and read their posts via the website, though the process requires some manual effort. Browse to the Threads website. After the address https://www.threads.net/, type the @ symbol and the name of the account whose posts you want to view. For example, type https://www.threads.net/@lancepwhit to view my posts. You can then switch between threads and replies posted by the account.