TicWatch S2, Pixel Slate coding, Nokia is back, Chrome OS tethering (MobileTechRoundup show #458)

Google Wear isn't the best wearable platform, but Mobvoi's low-cost offerings help justify trying it out. Kevin continues to use Chrome OS and is close to making it his only computer.

As people continue to try to stick to New Year's resolutions, Mobvoi is there to help with affordable TicWatch Google Wear watches. As discusssed on MobileTechRoundup show #458 we offer some impressions of the TicWatch S2, thoughts on Chrome OS as a primary computing platform, and more.

  • Matt is taking the $180 Ticwatch S2 WearOS watch for a spin
  • Xiaomi has a double-folding smartphone
  • Google is working on a Face ID-like feature for Android Q
  • HMD Global bringing Nokia back to US carriers
  • Apple Music tablet support on Android exits beta, now available for everyone
  • iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod Touch without Touch ID
  • Chrome OS mobile tethering starting to work with non-Pixel phones
  • Kevin is all in on the Pixel Slate for school
  • Audio support for Linux on Chrome OS is still a holdup for recording the podcast – pushed back to Chrome OS 74

Running time: 65 minutes

