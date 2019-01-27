TicWatch S2, Pixel Slate coding, Nokia is back, Chrome OS tethering (MobileTechRoundup show #458)

As people continue to try to stick to New Year's resolutions, Mobvoi is there to help with affordable TicWatch Google Wear watches. As discusssed on MobileTechRoundup show #458 we offer some impressions of the TicWatch S2, thoughts on Chrome OS as a primary computing platform, and more.
- Matt is taking the $180 Ticwatch S2 WearOS watch for a spin
- Xiaomi has a double-folding smartphone
- Google is working on a Face ID-like feature for Android Q
- HMD Global bringing Nokia back to US carriers
- Apple Music tablet support on Android exits beta, now available for everyone
- iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod Touch without Touch ID
- Chrome OS mobile tethering starting to work with non-Pixel phones
- Kevin is all in on the Pixel Slate for school
- Audio support for Linux on Chrome OS is still a holdup for recording the podcast – pushed back to Chrome OS 74
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 74MB)
