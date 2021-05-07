Top 50 most diverse companies? Only 3 tech firms make the list

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DiversityInc has released the 2021 version of its "2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, with companies like Hilton, MasterCard, and Toyota topping the list.

But the list was noticeably devoid of most major tech companies, highlighting a longstanding criticism of the tech industry as a whole that it is largely homogenous at almost every level.

Accenture, Comcast, and ADP were all in the top 10 section of the list but no other tech companies were featured. Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of ADP, said drastic shifts in today's world exposed a heightened need to address diversity, equity, and inclusion at work and beyond among the company's 58,000 employees.

Rodriguez added that the company had a responsibility to diversify its workforce following the global protests over racism and police brutality that took place in the summer of 2020.

Comcast executive vice president and chief diversity officer Dalila Wilson-Scott added that Comcast too was spurred to make changes to its workforce following the protests in 2020.

"In so many ways, 2020 was a challenging year, one that pushed our society to its limits. And yet, it also provided us with an opportunity -- really an obligation -- to sharpen and deepen our commitment to building a stronger, more equitable, just, and inclusive future," she said.

The list is created based on a variety of metrics including the gender and racial representation of the overall workforce, management and board, the new hires or promotions, the commitment of company leaders to prioritize diversity and inclusion, as well as supplier diversity.

Companies also are rewarded for philanthropic efforts and engagement with local non-profit organizations focused on people from underrepresented groups.

While the tech industry specifically has been slow to change, efforts are being made to promote diversity. Last June, Crunchbase CEO Jager McConnell said the site will show diversity data on its company profiles in an effort to help better promote businesses run by women and minorities.

"We wanted to take an active and lasting stance in fighting for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the startup world. We also believe that race/ethnicity data is just a starting point. There are many underfunded communities, and we're actively exploring how we can expand our data to support those groups in the future," McConnell said.