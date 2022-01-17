Totallee cases for Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Ultra thin protection and a splash of color

It's pretty rare to see people using phones without a case and one great thing about Totallee cases is the minimalist design that adds very little size or weight to your phone. The cases offer scratch protection with the soft shells offer providing extra grip.

For the past week, I have been testing four options for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's been a while since I've tested out Totallee cases so I was quite surprised to see there are now 15 options for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and may have to try out some of these other options in the future.

The four Totallee cases I tested with my graphite iPhone 13 Pro Max included the Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Transparent Clear Soft, and Hybrid MagSafe Clear/Black. All four of these cases are available for $39 each. Other $39 options include Navy Blue Matte, Green Matte, and Hybrid Clear/Black.

This year we also see Totallee offering seven limited color options for $45 each. These include Pearl White, Peach Flamingo, Clear (Hard), Red, Solid Black, Grey, and Jet Black.

The elegance of the Totallee case is its simplicity with no branding anywhere, super thin design (0.02 to 0.04 inches), light weight, and ability to add just enough to offer some protection. MagSafe wireless charging is supported, but MagSafe accessories (such as an Apple Wallet) only work with the MagSafe compatible case option available this year.

The case protects the back from scratches and does have edge protection that may help with minor bumps. There is a slight raised edge around the rear camera opening and given the large protrusion of the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro Max it is great to see some protection of the camera here. The edges of the case around the front of the phone rise just above the screen to help protect the display when you set it face down on a table.

The case works flawlessly with Apple Pay and wireless charging. The cases fit very tightly, but they are easier to install and remove than previous versions I tested on other phones.

The matte cases are made of polypropylene material that is rigid, yet also flexible. It weighs almost nothing and serves as a removable skin for your phone. The matte options are perfect for those who don't really want to wrap their phones in a case, but also want some scratch and edge protection.

The transparent case options have more of a glossy, gel feel to them (made of TPU). The transparent cases have slightly thicker material, but it also fully shows off the color and style of your iPhone 13 Pro Max. There is some shock absorption provided by the transparent cases too.

The hybrid MagSafe one I tested shows off the phone and works perfectly with MagSafe accessories. There is a black frame around the edges and camera opening, while the rest of the back is transparent.

Totallee cases are perfect for people who don't like cases. The expanded selection of colors and materials is also nice to see.