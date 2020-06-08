Train your mind: FitMind's neuroscience-backed app is $150 off

Say what you will about the traditional office setting, but it did provide structure. The good news is, we can train ourselves to achieve in almost any situation, no matter how chaotic. The trick is keeping your focus, and keeping your focus requires meditation. If you're new to the practice or just want to adapt your routine to a schedule that allows less time for it, there's an app whose approach to mindfulness could not be more timely: FitMind.

FitMind: Neuroscience-Based Meditation App Deal price: $49 | Original price: $200 Are you having a tough time settling into the groove of working from home? Chances are you're not alone. Not everyone in the workforce had the option of turning their kitchen table into a new desk when the global health crisis hit, so perhaps you were thankful -- at least at first. Maybe you were even looking forward to the flexibility your new arrangement would bring. But now the reality of your new workflow is settling in, and it involves far more distractions than you thought. There's the obvious temptations of the internet and TV, plus ready access to snacks and maybe even a quick outdoor walk. And that's if you're lucky enough to be living alone. Those of us with families might be dealing with everything from your partner's occasional background noise to stir-crazy children climbing up the walls (and occasionally your leg). No matter what your productivity struggles, we could all better avoid burnout and better learn to focus. It's a good time to try it out for yourself: ZDNet readers can get a two-year subscription to FitMind for $49, a full 75% off the standard price. View Now at ZDNet Academy

This system is used by executives and employees alike at Fortune 500 companies like Uber, and for good reason. Neuroscientists have known for years that the meditation techniques of ancient cultures can have a real impact on the mental well-being of modern practitioners. FitMind takes those techniques and puts a workable structure around it, not unlike an exercise plan designed by a personal trainer. It's geared to not only give you the bliss that comes in the aftermath of meditation but to keep that focus throughout the day.

The core of the app is a 30-day program that you can tailor to your needs. As you complete your practices, you can give simple feedback that allows FitMind to track your progress. Daily challenges are built into the schedule, encouraging you to make your meditations a habit instead of a chore.

Along the way, you'll find that the feedback is hardly one-way. You can ask questions about your technique and get tips from expert practitioners. Want to dive deeper into the benefits of meditation? The app doubles as a research library, giving you access to scientific papers, relevant books, and even info about mindfulness retreats.