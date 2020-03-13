TripIt is giving away six months of its Pro service through the end of March

The coronavirus could make remote work the norm, what businesses need to know The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak could be the catalyst for a dramatic increase in telecommuting. Enterprises should prepare for an increase in remote work and the long-term effects on marketing budgets, corporate travel, and commercial real estate values.

Traveling during the novel coronavirus pandemic is sure to be a stressful experience on its own, but with the uncertainty of what feels like a constant stream of closures and cancellations, it can feel even more daunting.

TripIt is an online service and mobile app that keeps tabs on your travel, with added benefits if you sign up for its $50 yearly subscription Pro service.

I've used TripIt Pro to log and track my travel plans for several years, and can't recommend it enough. The Pro plan gives you push alerts for flight status, gate changes, cancellations, and delays. Most of the time, those alerts arrive before any announcement has been made by the gate agents.

A Pro subscription will also help you find alternate flights, track fares and send price drop alerts so you can get money back, and a means to share your travel with friends and family members.

Because of the uncertainty and unrest in the travel industry right now, TripIt is offering six months of the Pro service for free to anyone who signs up before the end of March.

The offer is valid for new users, current free users, and even those who have a Pro subscription.

New TripIt Pro users can sign up here, and existing customers will need to update their information. Current Pro subscribers will get an additional six months added on to your plan. You should receive an email letting stating such soon.