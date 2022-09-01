/>
Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down

Kindle readers are a great way to take your bookshelf with you while you travel for vacation or on your morning commute. There are several models, however, so it becomes complicated choosing one. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our top choice due to its glare-free screen, waterproof chassis, Bluetooth support, and battery life. But let's compare it to other Kindle readers available.
taylor-clemons
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Kindle readers are popular tablets for book enthusiasts since they allow users to download and store thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks. A Kindle device with 32GB of internal storage can hold almost 14,000 titles, meaning you can read one new book per week for 269 years before you repeat. And while most Kindle tablets have a fixed amount of internal storage, many also support Amazon Cloud backup for when you need to make room on the device or microSD cards for expanded on-board storage.

Many Kindle readers are also waterproof up to 2 meters, meaning you can take your e-reader to the beach or pool and not have to worry about splashes and spray ruining your tablet. And with anti-glare screens and auto-adjusting backlights, it's easier than ever to read your favorite books in direct sunlight.

So which Kindle is right for you? I gathered a list of the five best Kindle readers available to buy right now. I broke down their features and price points to help you decide which is the best fit for both your reading needs and budget. Keep reading below to find the perfect Kindle for you.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best Kindle reader overall
Amazon Fire 7

Best budget Kindle reader
Kindle Oasis

Best splurge Kindle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Best Kindle reader for travel
Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Best Kindle reader for kids
What is the best Kindle?

The best Kindle e-reader is the Kindle Paperwhite. You can choose between 8 or 32 GB of internal storage to download thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks. You can opt for cloud storage syncing for near-infinite storage space for your digital library. The screen features an anti-glare coating for better visibility in sunlight and flush bezels for better handling. The integrated battery can last up to six weeks on a full charge, letting you read as much as you want, worry-free.

Kindle reader

Price

Screen size

Storage

Kindle Paperwhite

$75

6 inches

8 or 32 GB, cloud storage available

Amazon Fire 7

$60

7 inches

Up to 1TB with microSD card

Kindle Oasis

$280

7 inches

  8 or 32 GB, cloud storage available

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

$190

6.8 inches

  8 or 32 GB, cloud storage available

Amazon Paperwhite Kids

$160

6.8 inches

  8GB

Which is the right Kindle for you?

When shopping for a new Kindle reader, aside from price, you also should think about how much storage space you'll want or need for your digital bookshelf. The Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, which is enough for hundreds of books, audiobooks, PDF files, and graphic novels, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has 32 GB of storage, which allows your digital bookshelf to store almost 14,000 titles. And no matter what model of Kindle reader you use, many support either  microSD cards up to 1TB or cloud syncing for near infinite storage.

Choose this Kindle

If you need…

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

An easy-to-use and well-rounded e-reader for Kindle books

Amazon Fire 7

A more budget-friendly option for digital books

Kindle Oasis

A high-end e-reader for Kindle books

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

An e-reader with wireless charging and glare-free screen

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

A child-friendly e-reader with parental controls

How did we choose these Kindles?

I chose Kindle readers that have relatively affordable price points for budget-minded shoppers as well as customers who are willing to spend a bit more to get all of the features they want. I also chose models that support microSD cards for expanded storage to allow for truly huge digital libraries.

How many books will 32GB hold?

It all depends on what kinds of books you want to download, as different media files have different sizes. For example, a single comic book issue file can be as small as 650MB, while a graphic novel can be up to 1.5GB. Plain-text files like novels, nonfiction titles, and even school textbooks have fairly small sizes, allowing you to have up to 13,500 books in your digital library with 32GB of storage space. 

Of course, longer titles like War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy will have a larger file size than something like F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. If you like longer reads, you'll probably store fewer books, though you should still be able to download and store thousands of titles. 

You even can download audiobooks from the Kindle app, though the audio files are quite large. Which means that a 32GB Kindle only will hold about 150 audiobooks, depending on the length of the recording.

Can I read Kindle books on an iPad?

Absolutely! If you have an iPad, you can download the Kindle app from the iOS App Store. This allows you to buy and download digital books to your iPad, turning it into a true multimedia entertainment device (and eliminating the need for a single-purpose tablet).

And it's not just iPads. Samsung, Lenovo, and other tablet makers allow you to download the Kindle app to so you can take your digital library with you.

Are Kindle books free?

They can be. Whether you're looking to fill out your library or to finally get around to reading those classics that were assigned back in your high school English class, it's pretty easy to find free Kindle books. Lots of classic literature is in the public domain, which just means that they are no longer protected by copyright laws and can be provided for free. If you're looking for new titles, you don't have to spend a fortune.

You also can find thousands of titles for very low prices, sometimes as low as 99 cents. However, these are often self-published works. And while self-publishing is a great way for writers to get their work in the hands of readers without going through literary agents and publishing houses, it also means that sometimes the work isn't entirely up to snuff. So if you're tempted to buy that ultra-low priced title, make sure you read reviews first so you don't end up buying something you won't like.

Are there alternatives to the Kindle worth considering?

If you don't like the idea of a single-purpose tablet taking up space in your home, but still want the ease and portability of a digital library, you're able to download the Kindle app to just about any tablet on the market. Here is a short list of Kindle alternatives that I thought were great:

